Business Companies 26 Feb 2021 Twitter considers ch ...
Business, Companies

Twitter considers charging users for special content, in revenue push

AFP
Published Feb 26, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2021, 11:56 am IST
The globally popular social media platform announced the potential new Super Follows service at its annual investor meeting
Twitter is also considering allowing users to join communities devoted to topics via a feature seemingly similar to Facebook's "groups." (AP/Matt Rourke, File)
 Twitter is also considering allowing users to join communities devoted to topics via a feature seemingly similar to Facebook's "groups." (AP/Matt Rourke, File)

San Francisco: Twitter said Thursday it plans to offer a subscription service in which users would pay for special content from high-profile accounts, part of an economic model to diversify its revenue.

The globally popular social media platform announced the potential new Super Follows service at its annual investor meeting, as it searches for new revenue streams beyond targeted advertising.

 

"Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

Top Twitter executives discussed Super Follows while outlining goals and plans for the near future during the streamed presentation.

"We are examining and rethinking the incentives of our service -- the behaviors that our product features encourage and discourage as people participate in conversation on Twitter," the spokesperson said.

 

Super Follows was described during the presentation as a way for Twitter audiences to financially support creators and receive newsletters, exclusive content and even virtual badges in exchange.

Twitter, which currently makes money from ads and promoted posts, might be able to add additional revenue via the Super Follows transactions.

Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi was not convinced people will be inclined to pay for special content on Twitter.

Such a model makes sense for content on platforms like YouTube, where hours of craftsmanship might be devoted to producing entertaining videos, but it is debatable whether the same could be said for tweets on Twitter, she said.

 

No timeline was given for when Super Follows might become a feature, but it is expected that the tech giant will make further announcements in the coming months.

Building communities

Twitter is also considering allowing users to join communities devoted to topics via a feature seemingly similar to Facebook's "groups."

Twitter aims to reach a milestone of 315 million "monetizable" users in 2023, a steep increase from the 192 million it had at the end of last year, according to a filing with US financial markets regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

The San Francisco-based firm defined monetizable users as people who log in daily and can be shown ads.

Twitter, like Google and Facebook, makes most of its money from digital advertising.

The company said it is aiming for $7.5 billion in revenue in 2023, more than double the $3.7 billion it took in last year.

Twitter also plans to double "development velocity," meaning the number of new features it releases per employee to get people to engage more with the service.

Apple bite

Twitter revenue product lead Bruce Falck told analysts that the tech company was mindful of a potential crimp in revenue that could be caused by new privacy labels Apple is mandating for apps on its mobile devices.

 

App makers are concerned that the labels will discourage users from allowing collection of data used to more effectively target ads.

"It's still too early to tell exactly how this will impact the industry, but it will be felt by the entire industry," Falck said, adding that Twitter was innovating to soften the blow.

Twitter's plan to boost revenue also includes getting more involved in online commerce.

"Imagine easily discovering and quickly purchasing a new skincare product, or trendy sneaker from a brand new follow with only a few clicks," a Twitter executive told analysts.

 

...
Tags: twitter, twitter plans charging users for special content, online commerce., google and facebook, digital advertising
Location: United States, California, San Francisco


Latest From Business

The PLI scheme for pharma is likely to promote the production of high-value products in the country and increase the value addition in exports. (AFP)

Union Cabinet nod for PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals, IT hardware

Representational Image (AP)

IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report

A section of the investor community believes that depositories and regulators disclosing such investment break-up will help retail investors take more informed decisions. (Representational Image: PTI)

15 Chinese biggies among portfolio investors

Representational Image (AFP)

Pandemic will force 18 million Indians to find a new occupation by 2030: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Samsung mulls producing Rs 3.7 lakh crore worth mobile phones in India

Samsung plans producing Rs 3.7 lakh cr worth mobile phones in India over 5 yrs. (PTI Photo)

Tata Electronics to set up component-making plant in TN

In total, 28 memoranda Zof understanding, cumulative investment were signed between the companies and the Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (Twitter@TataCompanies)

IndiGo to start flights between Kurnool and three cities from March 28

Indigo flight (Image source: PTI)

Samsung heir charged with committing fraud to ensure his succession

Lee Jae-yong is already separately being retried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

Apache to build a Rs. 70-crore leather industry in Pulivendula

The Apache site is behind Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) College of Engineering. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham