Business Companies 25 Oct 2021 Govt signs share pur ...
Business, Companies

Govt signs share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for Rs 18,000-cr Air India deal

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2021, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 5:19 pm IST
On Oct 11 a Letter of Intent was issued to the Tata Group confirming the govt's willingness to sell its 100 per cent stake in the airline
The deal also includes the sale of Air India Express and ground handling arm AISATS. (PTI Photo)m AISATS.
 The deal also includes the sale of Air India Express and ground handling arm AISATS. (PTI Photo)m AISATS.

New Delhi: The government on Monday signed a share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for sale of national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

Earlier this month, the government had accepted an offer by Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, to pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt.

 

Following that, on October 11 a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to the Tata Group confirming the government's willingness to sell its 100 per cent stake in the airline.

"Share Purchase Agreement signed today by Government with Tata Sons for strategic disinvestment of Air India," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The deal also includes the sale of Air India Express and ground handling arm AISATS.

Tatas beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier.

 

While this will be the first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable -- it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.

...
Tags: air india, air india sale, air india disinvestment, tata


Latest From Business

Shareholding data analysed by Financial Chronicle show LIC booked profit in 15 of the Sensex companies as the market soared to record highs while it bought fresh shares to raise stake in 10 of the Sensex companies. — PTI

LIC books profit in blue chips ahead of IPO bid

The share of engineering goods in total merchandise export was 26.65 per cent in September 2021. — Representational image/By arrangement

Engineering exports reach half-way mark

Natural gas and coal prices are expected to remain at high levels through the start of 2022, finds the World Bank. (DC File Photo)

High energy prices hit industrial production, says World Bank

NSUI members stage a protest at a petrol pump over hike in the petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth straight day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Kerala start-up comes up with anti-virus mask ahead of schools reopening

The city-based company has further developed a surface disinfectant that remains active for 24 hours. (DC Photo)

Tata Sons wins bid for acquiring national carrier Air India at Rs 18,000 cr

The total debt of Air India as of August 31 stands at Rs 61,562 crore. (PTI Image)

Dr. Reddy’s releases Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment under brand name Redyx

Dr Reddy's launches Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in India. (AP Photo)

Tata Group makes financial bid for Air India sale

Air India is laden with a huge debt of around Rs 43,000 crores of which Rs 22,000 crores will also be transferred to the Air India Asset Holding Limited. (PTI Photo)

Flipkart to hire 1.15 lakh for festivals

The new recruitments are for transportation, hub and sorting centres and warehousing facilities in metros as well as non-metro cities. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->