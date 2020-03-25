Business Companies 25 Mar 2020 Microsoft will get o ...
Business, Companies

Microsoft will get out of COVID-19 crisis 'pretty strong': Nadella

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2020, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 3:06 pm IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been working from home since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo: PTI)
  Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo: PTI)

New York: Asserting that Microsoft is financially strong despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, its India-born CEO Satya Nadella has voiced confidence that the company will come out of the crisis "pretty strong".

In an interview to a news channel, Nadella, however, said the big question would be whether the demand holds up in the US and Europe and other developed markets badly hit by the pandemic.

 

We feel good about how we are able to meet the demands of work from home kits. On the supply side we are getting back on rails, Nadella said when asked whether Microsoft would be able to deliver later this year certain products.

"The question now would be getting the products done and the launch. We are mostly going to focus on quality as well the situation in terms of demand and more importantly safety for the people," he said.

However, the company in a statement last month, said it would not be able to reach its revenue guidance range for the quarter for the division of the business that contains Windows.

Altogether, though, the company is holding up, Nadella, who is Microsoft's third CEO, said. "It is a healthy company in terms of financial strength."

We have a great balance sheet, we are a very diverse business, we have a mix of annuity, non-annuity, that is also stronger than even the last time we even went into the financial crisis, he said.

I feel confident we'll come out of this, frankly, pretty strong, Nadella said.

Nadella, who has been working from home since the coronavirus outbreak in the US, said that he shares an office with his daughters and they've been helping him set up his desk.

...
Tags: microsoft, satya nadella, financial crisis, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus impact, covid 19


Latest From Business

BSE tower. (Photo- PTI)

Sensex gains 1,862 pts; Nifty reclaims 8,300 level

Representative Image (Biospace)

India bans export of key malaria drug amid coronavirus outbreak

Representative Image (PTI)

Asia markets surge as US agrees blockbuster stimulus package

GoAir airlines. (Photo- PTI)

Coronavirus: GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Coronavirus: GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March

GoAir airlines. (Photo- PTI)

Mylab’s gets nod for first Made-in-India Covid-19 test kit

Representative Image (Twitter)

ED to soon begin attaching Yes Bank Rana Kapoor's properties

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor being produced in court in Mumbai on March 16, 2020. Rana Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced, and the RBI and Union government initiated action to control its affairs. (PTI)

SEC concludes probe in whistleblower case; no further action expected: Infosys

Representative Image (PTI)

Omidyar Network India announces USD 1 mn funding to tackle COVID-19

Omidyar Network India. (Image- Omidyar Network)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham