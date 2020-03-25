Business Companies 25 Mar 2020 CBI grills three in ...
Business, Companies

CBI grills three in DHFL scam

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
Gupta and Dwivedi were named as two accused in the CBI FIR, while Mishra is not listed as an accused
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: The CBI has questioned former UPPCL managing director A P Mishra and two prime accused in the Rs 2,267 crore Employees' Provident Fund scam in Uttar Pradesh wherein savings of power sector employees was invested in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, which is facing multiple probes of swindling funds worth Rs 30,000 crore, officials said.

Besides Mishra, the agency questioned Pravin Kumar Gupta, former secretary of the UP State Power Sector Employees' Trust; and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, former director (finance) of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) recently.

 

All three are lodged in a Lucknow prison after their arrest by the Uttar Pradesh police last year, they said.

Gupta and Dwivedi were named as two accused in the CBI FIR, while Mishra is not listed as an accused. His alleged role is mentioned in the FIR, they said.

The CBI team from the anti-corruption branch, Lucknow, which is conducting the probe had sought permission from the special court to question the suspects, they said.

The recent questioning spanned through several hours, the officials said, without elaborating on the line of questioning.

Besides, the agency has already questioned at least nine more suspects, including Mishra, who are lodged in the prison in connection with the scam, they said.

The CBI took over the investigation into the scam on March 5 this year after taking over the FIR registered by Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow, they said.

The Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is facing multiple probes after a report suggested that the company, through layers of shell companies, allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total bank loan of Rs 97,000 crore.

It is also alleged that the officials of UPPCL conspired to get the provident funds deposited in schemes of DHFL circumventing the rules which did not encourage such investments.

Gupta and Dwivedi were principal decision makers who cleared investments in the deposit schemes of DHFL despite knowing it was not a scheduled commercial bank and an 'unsafe' company.

A total of Rs 4,122.70 crore was invested in the DHFL, out of which Rs 2,267.90 crore is still outstanding, officials said.

UPPCL employees Provident Fund was being invested in the fixed deposits of nationalised banks till October 2016. On a proposal of Gupta and Mishra, the investment of funds started in PNB housing since December 2016, according to the officials.

From March 2017-December 2018, Gupta, after getting endorsement from Dwivedi, violated the central government guidelines -- that such funds should not be invested in financial institutions other than scheduled commercial banks -- and invested over 50 per cent of funds in the DHFL, the FIR stated.

...
Tags: dewan housing finance limited (dhfl)


Related Stories

DHFL CMD held for money laundering

Latest From Business

Indian bank. (Photo- Twitter)

Indian Bank announces additional funding facility

BSE tower. (Photo- PTI)

Sensex gains 1,862 pts; Nifty reclaims 8,300 level

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo: PTI)

Microsoft will get out of COVID-19 crisis 'pretty strong': Nadella

Representative Image (Biospace)

India bans export of key malaria drug amid coronavirus outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Mylab’s gets nod for first Made-in-India Covid-19 test kit

Representative Image (Twitter)

ED to soon begin attaching Yes Bank Rana Kapoor's properties

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor being produced in court in Mumbai on March 16, 2020. Rana Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced, and the RBI and Union government initiated action to control its affairs. (PTI)

SEC concludes probe in whistleblower case; no further action expected: Infosys

Representative Image (PTI)

Omidyar Network India announces USD 1 mn funding to tackle COVID-19

Omidyar Network India. (Image- Omidyar Network)

Amazon temporarily raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

Amazon logo (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham