Business Companies 24 Oct 2019 Govts are delaying p ...
Business, Companies

Govts are delaying payments, causing fiscal stress, says L&T

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 1:25 am IST
The government should also get the stalled projects started which alone can create over 1 lakh jobs, he said.
R. Shankar Raman, CFO, L&T
 R. Shankar Raman, CFO, L&T

Mumbai: The government should overlook political expediencies, instead prioritise its spending to meet the needs of a struggling economy, engineering major Larsen & Toubro said on Wednesday.

The governments are delaying payments, leading to pressure on working capital, the management of the engineering major said, adding it cannot “afford” such a situation.

 

“The government has to prioritise allocation of funds to projects and contractors and also its vendors. It is very important that the government spend is not confined to political ends, but diverted towards economic ends,” chief financial officer R. Shankar Raman told reporters while announcing the second quarter numbers.

He was replying to a specific question on what can be done to revive the tottering growth.

Mr Raman also pointed out that even though the systemic liquidity is in surplus of over Rs 2 lakh crore, bankers are not lending but clinging on to cash.

“I think there has to be a rediscovery of belief in the credit system. Ships are safest in the harbours, but they are not meant to stay in the harbours.

“Non-performing assets are part and parcel of any credit delivery system and that cannot be allowed to paralyse the flow of money,” he said.

The government should also get the stalled projects started which alone can create over 1 lakh jobs, he said.

L&T’s CEO S.N. Subrah-manyan said, “The government must allocate funds for the right reasons” as government orders account for almost 70 per cent of business for companies like his get as private sector is not investing.

“Given that the government is free of elections now it should get into governance and push projects,” he said.

Mr Raman said the Centre, the states and also state-run enterprises are delaying payments, leading to pressures on working capital for them, and that the usual tendency of getting payments in the second quarter has not been observed this year.

“Unfortunately, our results and our financial health being such, there is a presumption in the system that we can afford (it) and that is something we need to fight...we can’t afford it,” he asserted, speaking of a need in perceptions.

Mr Raman said despite all these, L&T has been honouring payments to all the vendors, roiling its financial performance.

Mr Subrahmanyan pointed out that the government has gone slow on roads projects and the company, which has invested heavily in the sector, needs orders of over `15,000 crore in second half from NHAI to meaningfully sustain its investment.

He also said the ambitious bullet train project is also not going as planned and sought a “push” from the government for the same. As most of the work on the dedicated freight corridors is over, revenue booking from this stream will be hit soon, he said, adding more such mega projects are essential for the economy and companies like his.

As the residential and commercial realty projects are down, L&T has to depend on institutional projects for bagging constriction projects, the CFO said.

...
Tags: larsen & toubro, r. shankar raman
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

At present, to obtain a fuel retailing license in India, a company needs to invest Rs 2,000 crore in either hydrocarbon exploration and production, refining, pipelines or LNG terminals.

Govt throws open fuel retailing to all players

After remaining locked down for around two months, on October 10 the government had opened Kashmir for tourists. But the uncertainties still continue, finds the trade.

Season is a wash-out for Kashmir tourism

The MSP announced for this year is in line with the recommendation of the government’s farm price advisory body, the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP).

Support price for rabi crops raised

The regulator has reportedly asked the stock exchanges to collate trading data of Infosys shares as well as derivative positions, while details are being sought about alleged non-disclosure of key information.

Infosys in mess over disclosure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Infosys in mess over disclosure

The regulator has reportedly asked the stock exchanges to collate trading data of Infosys shares as well as derivative positions, while details are being sought about alleged non-disclosure of key information.

Lemon Tree Hotels plans to have 107 hotels by 2021

Lemon Tree Hotels chairman and managing director Patanjali Keswani. (Photo: File)

L&T Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 2,527 crore

The consolidated total income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 35,924.89 crore, over Rs 31,086.59 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Infosys recovers lost ground; rises over 1 per cent

Shares of Infosys on Tuesday plummeted nearly 17 per cent marking their worst intraday fall in over six years.

Thomas Cook India in talks for buying out brand

Thomas Cook India has the right to use the brand in the Indian market till 2024.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham