Business Companies 24 Oct 2019 BSNL, MTNL to merge, ...
Business, Companies

BSNL, MTNL to merge, get Rs 69,000 crore revival plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 24, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 1:16 am IST
BSNL has around 1.68 lakh employees and MTNL around 22,000.
Ravi Shankar Prasad.
 Ravi Shankar Prasad.

New Delhi: Aiming to revive its two loss making telecom arms, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the government on Wednesday decided to merge the two ailing firms as part of a Rs 68,751-crore revival package which includes 4G spectrum allocation, raising sovereign bonds, monetising assets and voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees.

Till the completion of the merger process, MTNL will operate as a subsidiary of BSNL, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

 

Sharing details of the revival package, he said that it includes raising Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds to meet the immediate capital requirement of both the companies, 4G spectrum allocation worth Rs 20,140 crore, Rs 29,937 crore for VRS covering 50 per cent of their employees, and Rs 3,674 crore for goods and services tax that will be levied on allocation of radiowaves.

“In case of BSNL and MTNL, the government’s view is clear. These are strategic assets of India. The entire army network is maintained by BSNL. The VRS package appro-ved by the Cabinet will give eligible employees 125 per cent of income that they would have earned by serving the company till the age of 60 years. With this decision, we have taken care of the interests of lakhs of employees of these PSUs,” he said.

BSNL has around 1.68 lakh employees and MTNL around 22,000.

“The VRS is voluntary and nobody can be forced to opt for it,” he said.

The total debt of both the companies stood at Rs 40,000 crore. Both the companies have been demanding spectrum to start 4G services to remain competitive in the market.

Telecom secretary Anshu Prakash said the spectrum will be allocated to both the companies administratively within a month. “The spectrum allocation to BSNL worth Rs 14,115 crore will be in lieu of equity shares and about Rs 6,295 crore for MTNL in lieu of preferential shares,” he added.

The government will monetise MTNL and BSNL’s assets worth Rs 37,500 crore over a period of three years. “The assets primarily include land assets but also rental and leasing of their buildings. MTNL has around 29 retail outlets in Delhi alone,” Mr Prakash said.

“The debt on BSNL is the lowest. They can raise capital expenditure required for rolling out network from the banks and bringing in efficiency in their operations,” he said.

...
Tags: bsnl, mtnl
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

R. Shankar Raman, CFO, L&T

Govts are delaying payments, causing fiscal stress, says L&T

At present, to obtain a fuel retailing license in India, a company needs to invest Rs 2,000 crore in either hydrocarbon exploration and production, refining, pipelines or LNG terminals.

Govt throws open fuel retailing to all players

After remaining locked down for around two months, on October 10 the government had opened Kashmir for tourists. But the uncertainties still continue, finds the trade.

Season is a wash-out for Kashmir tourism

The MSP announced for this year is in line with the recommendation of the government’s farm price advisory body, the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP).

Support price for rabi crops raised



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Lemon Tree Hotels plans to have 107 hotels by 2021

Lemon Tree Hotels chairman and managing director Patanjali Keswani. (Photo: File)

L&T Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 2,527 crore

The consolidated total income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 35,924.89 crore, over Rs 31,086.59 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Infosys recovers lost ground; rises over 1 per cent

Shares of Infosys on Tuesday plummeted nearly 17 per cent marking their worst intraday fall in over six years.

Thomas Cook India in talks for buying out brand

Thomas Cook India has the right to use the brand in the Indian market till 2024.

Mahindra opens all-women workshop

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicles maker, has opened country’s first all-women-run automobile service workshop in Jaipur to promote recruitment of women in core productive roles across the company’s automobile workshops.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham