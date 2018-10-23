search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

BMW to recall 1 million cars globally over fire hazard

AFP
Published Oct 23, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 3:39 pm IST
BMW is now recalling a total of 1.6 million vehicles worldwide.
BMW has released a statement that it will be recalling 1 million diesel cars globally over a fire hazard that can be caused by leaking cooling fluid.
 BMW has released a statement that it will be recalling 1 million diesel cars globally over a fire hazard that can be caused by leaking cooling fluid.

German high-end carmaker BMW said on Tuesday it would recall more than one million additional diesel cars, citing a problem with the exhaust system that "in extreme cases can cause a fire".

Cooling fluid can leak from a faulty component called the exhaust gas recirculation cooler, combining with other substances in the system to cause the fire risk, the group said.

 

Combined with an August announcement targeting 4,80,000 cars, BMW is now recalling a total of 1.6 million vehicles worldwide.

...
Tags: bmw, recall, diesel cars, exhaust system




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Experiment reveals Asian elephants have math skills closest to those of humans

Asian elephants don't share this skill with species of African elephants (Photo: AFP)
 

PETA says milk 'symbol of white supremacy', gets trolled on Twitter

PETA adds that cows on dairy farms are often forcibly impregnated. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

University in Kolkata offers law course based on Harry Potter

The course, designed for the winter semester by Assistant Professor Shouvik Kumar Guha, attempts to serve as a breather from the orthodox law school curriculum.
 

Virat Kohli’s early retirement? Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma rubbishes rumours

Following the limited-overs series against the Windies, Kohli and co will travel to Australia where they will play a full-fledged series down under as they prepare for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England. (Photo: PTI)
 

Black Death could return: Global warming releases lethal microbes from permafrost

One and a half degree difference allowed a small microbe to develop into the Black Death. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wine etiquette: Here are rules of drinking wine

There are many who are unsettled or say afraid of entering a tasting room, cellar or even purchasing the beverage in the fear of handling it incorrectly. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Technology is transforming customer mindset in the used car space

Shubh Bansal co-founder of Truebil.

RBL Bank Q2 profit rises 36 per cent to Rs 205 crore

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 150.62 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

TCS among top 10 firms to get foreign labour certification for H-1B visas

The H-1B visas are the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals.

Indian banks' profitability weaker than BRICS peers: Moody's

Indian banks also had a double-digit (NPL) ratio at the end of 2017.

Jet Airways' plans to wet lease ATRs to TruJet hit air pocket

A wet lease is an arrangement under which an aircraft is leased out along with crew, maintenance and insurance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham