search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India had a stutter as they began their Asia Cup 2018 as Hong Kong almost pulled off a heist. However, the Rohit Sharma-led unit, who had been clinical in their next two games, will be out to tame Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan for one more time. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan: Rohit and co. eye 2nd succesive win vs Pak
 
Business, Companies

WhatsApp appoints grievance officer for India to curb fake messages

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Under pressure to clamp down on sinister messages, Whatsapp has appointed a grievance officer for India.
Under pressure to clamp down on sinister messages, Whatsapp has appointed a grievance officer for India and detailed out the process for users to flag concerns and complaints, including those around fake news.
 Under pressure to clamp down on sinister messages, Whatsapp has appointed a grievance officer for India and detailed out the process for users to flag concerns and complaints, including those around fake news.

New Delhi: Under pressure to clamp down on sinister messages, Whatsapp has appointed a grievance officer for India and detailed out the process for users to flag concerns and complaints, including those around fake news.

Meeting one of the key demands that India had put on Whatsapp to curb fake messages that triggered mob killings, the Facebook-owned company has updated its website to reflect the appointment of a 'Grievance Officer for India'. The update mentions that users can seek help through the mobile app, send an email or write in to 'Komal Lahiri', who is based out of the US.

 

According to Lahiri's LinkedIn profile, she is senior director, global customer operations and localisation, WhatsApp. When contacted, a WhatsApp spokesperson declined to comment on the matter but pointed to the public FAQ on the company's website that contains these details. According to sources, the appointment of the Grievance Officer was made at the end of August.

They added that the Grievance Officer for India being based in the US is in tune with similar practices by other American tech giants. According to the WhatsApp website, users can reach out to the company's support team directly from the app under 'Settings' tab and in case they wish to escalate the complaint, they can contact the Grievance Officer directly.

A section within FAQs read: "You (users) can contact the Grievance Officer with complaints or concerns, including the following: WhatsApp's Terms of Service; and Questions about your account".

The updated FAQs also detailed out the mechanism for law enforcement officials to reach out to WhatsApp. The government has been pressing WhatsApp to develop tools to combat fake or false messages. One of the demands was to name a grievance officer to deal with issues in India. India is WhatsApp's biggest market with more than 200 million users.

It, in July, limited message forwards to five chats at a time and had also removed the quick forward button placed next to media messages to discourage mass forwarding. It has also introduced a 'forward' label to help users identify such messages. The latest appointment is also significant as the Supreme Court, last month, had agreed to examine a petition alleging that WhatsApp does not comply with Indian laws, including the provision for appointing a grievance officer.

The apex court had sought a reply on the matter within four weeks. With general elections slated for next year in India, the government is taking a tough stance on use of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp for spread of misinformation. The government had warned WhatsApp that it will treat the messaging platform as abettor of rumour propagation and legal consequences will follow, if adequate checks are not put in place.

In a meeting held with WhatsApp Head Chris Daniels last month, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had asserted that the company will have to find a solution to track origin of messages on its platform, set up a local corporate entity that is subject to Indian laws within a defined time-frame as well as appoint a grievance officer.

WhatsApp, which has been slapped with two notices with a third one under consideration, has said it is in the process of establishing a local corporate entity. It has, however, not accepted government's demand for traceability of messages saying creating such a software will go against the idea of user privacy and end-to-end encryption.

Tags: whatsapp, messaging app, fake messages, facebook, whatsapp grievance officer
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp to unveil new features for better experience

The new WhatsApp feature will only work on smartphones running on the latest Android 9 Pie. (Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp mobile app)
 

Redmi 6 Pro review: Xiaomi's yet another all-rounder

The Redmi 6 Pro offers a 19:9 1080p notched display, powerful enough hardware, decent cameras and relatively massive battery life on a budget price, making it a good all-rounder.
 

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

The Kochi-based IT hub Infopark had adopted the Chekutty dolls movement to support its sales. (Photo: File)
 

Wife of martyred soldier joins Indian Army as Lieutenant in J&K

'For me, my daughter is my inspiration. I never wanted her to feel the absence of her father and wished to fill for both roles, of a father and mother. That's the motivation that helped me complete the 49 weeks of training,' Lt Neeru said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi 6 review: Strictly for the budget conscious

We expected the Redmi 6 to bring in the new notch display, a more powerful chip and a big battery. We expected more from Xiaomi.
 

Cars in demand: Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon top segment sales in August 2018

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is undoubtedly the most popular sub-4m SUV in India as it has consistently been topping the sales chart ever since its launch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

ONGC Videsh Ltd slapped with Rs 7,666 crore service tax demand

The tax department has slapped ONGC Videsh Ltd a service tax demand of Rs 7,666.10 crore on remittance the firm makes to its overseas subsidiaries for past one decade, sources in know of the development said. (Photo: PTI)

BSNL inks deal with Softbank, NTT to roll out 5G, IoT service

State-run telecom firm BSNL has inked a pact with Japan's Softbank and NTT Communications to roll out 5G and internet of things technology in India, a top official has said.

Jet Airways shares continue to fall; tank 6 per cent

Shares of Jet Airways slumped 6 per cent on Friday amid concerns over income tax officials conducting a survey of its premises. (Photo: PTI)

Jio signs pact with Star India to bring all cricket matches on its app

Reliance Jio said on Friday it has entered into a five-year partnership pact with Star India to live-stream T20, ODI, test cricket matches on its JioTV app.

OYO to hire over 2,000 tech experts, engineers by 2020

At OYO, 700 technology experts and engineers have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000 plus asset partners globally.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham