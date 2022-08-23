  
Business Companies 23 Aug 2022 Income tax officials ...
Business, Companies

Income tax officials raid realty major Phoenix

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Aug 23, 2022, 9:37 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 9:37 am IST
A representation image (Twitter)
 A representation image (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The income-tax department has begun raids on realty major Phoenix on Tuesday morning. A special team from Mumbai was flown into city to carry out raids which are said to be in continuation of recent similar raids on two other realty majors Vasavi group and Sumadhura.

Top sources told Deccan Chronicle that the raids were being conducted particularly with regard to a financial transaction between Phoenix and the two companies over sale of land in Kukatpally.

The group also gained notoriety for owning prime lands which were earlier claimed by the State government or its agencies. The company was owned by Chukkapally Suresh who is currently the chairman emeritus while the show is run by the present chairman and managing director Gopi.

Gulf Oil owned IDL in Kukatpally applied for change of land use from industry to commercial way back when Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was Chief Minister. However, the file started moving sometime thanks to the intervention of Phoenix which bought from IDL. The company again sold to Vasavi-Sumadhura JV at a higher price than its purchase price.

The I-T officials also got crucial inputs on Phoenix's purchase of material used in construction and the department would do a thorough check to ascertain the genuineness of these transactions.

...
Tags: phoenix, income tax raids, real estate companies
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

I-T raids on 2 realtors in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Latest From Business

In addition to traditional dishes, the sisters Penmetsa Usha, 61, and Datla Rajeshwari, 62 next propose to introduce various kinds of biryanis.

A Telugu home food start up takes the lead in women empowerment

The Sensex closed at a more than four-month high and breached the 60000 mark, a level last seen in the first week of April this year. (Twitter image)

Benchmarks Up 18%, Outperform Global Peers

Wheat is declined and food grain production have touched a record 2021-2022 crop year. (PTI image)

Govt projects record foodgrains output, lower wheat production

News

Logistics startup Shiprocket becomes unicorn



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Jewellery chain Joyalukkas files papers for Rs 2,300-cr IPO

The company plans to use the proceeds from the offer towards the repayment or pre-payment of Rs 1400 crore of borrowings. As of February 28, 2022, the company had total outstanding borrowings of Rs 1,524 crore. — Twitter

Malabar Gold bags two awards at 48th IGJA

Mr. Colin Shah, Chairman GJEPC, Ms.Sonali Bendre, Indian Actress and Mr. Anupam Kher, Indian Actor presents the award to Mr. Abdul Salam KP, Vice Chairman Malabar Group and Mr.Asher O, MD India Operations, Malabar Group. (DC Image)

Optum launches Startup Studio program in India in partnership with IIIT-H

The program was launched by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce (I&C), and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government and Phil Mckoy, Chief Information Officer, Optum. (Image: Twitter/@deva_priyakumar)

HAL to open office in Malaysia; Defence PSU eyes at South East Asian market

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur in presence of defence secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. (Photo by arrangement)

ONGC reports highest net profit of ₹40,306 cr; turns India's 2nd most profitable firm

Both standalone and consolidated net profit of ONGC is the second-highest profit in the country. (Photo: RepresentationalPTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->