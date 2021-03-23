Business Companies 23 Mar 2021 Adani Ports to acqui ...
Business, Companies

Adani Ports to acquire controlling stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 3,604 cr

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2021, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
Through APSEZ's 89.6 per cent stake in Gangavaram port, the Adani Group will greatly expand its pan-India cargo presence
As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialisation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)
 As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialisation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Tuesday said it will acquire controlling interest in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) from DVS Raju and family for Rs 3,604 crore taking its stake in GPL to 89.6 per cent.

GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port.

 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's largest private ports and logistics company and the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani Group, is acquiring the 58.1 per cent stake held by DVS Raju and family in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL), the company said in a statement.

The acquisition is valued at Rs 3,604 crore.

APSEZ had announced acquisition of Warburg Pincus' 31.5 per cent stake in GPL on March 3, 2021, and together with this acquisition, APSEZ would have 89.6 per cent stake in GPL.

Ports play a major role in shaping the future. Through APSEZ's 89.6 per cent stake in Gangavaram port, the Adani Group will greatly expand its pan-India cargo presence. As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialisation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

 

It is the second largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MT capacity established under concession from Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059.

It is an all-weather, deep water, multipurpose port capable of handling fully laden super cape size vessels of up to 2,00,000 DWT, the statement said.

Currently, GPL operates 9 berths and has free hold land of 1,800 acres. With a master plan capacity for 250 MTPA with 31 berths, GPL has sufficient headroom to support future growth.

GPL handles a diverse mix of dry and bulk commodities including coal, iron ore, fertilizer, limestone, bauxite, sugar, alumina and steel.

 

GPL is the gateway port for a hinterland spread over 8 states across eastern, southern and central India, the statement said adding it will benefit from APSEZ's pan-India footprint.

Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said, The acquisition of GPL is a further augmentation of our vision of capitalizing on an expanded logistics network effect that generates greater value as it expands.

He added that the associated hinterland we will now be able to tap into is one of the fastest growing in the eastern region and with the logistic synergies APSEZ brings to the table, GPL has a potential to become a 250 MT port. This will undoubtedly help accelerate the industrialisation of AP.

 

...
Tags: adani ports and special economic zone limited, gangavaram port ltd, dvs raju and family, adani ports to acquire controlling stake in gangavaram port, gautam adani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Banks' employees take part in a protest during a two-day nationwide bank strike in Amritsar on March 15, 2021. (Narinder NANU / AFP)

Nationwide bank strike continues to impact PSB services on Day 2

Many farmers had chosen to plant onions as the prices had risen last year. — PTI file photo

Over production led to drop in price of onion in Telangana

Members of Bank Unions hold a protest during their two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and alleged retrograde banking reforms, in Patiala, Monday, March 15, 2021. (PTI)

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks

The degree or certificate earned from online classes may not be original and it may not be recognised by institutions looking to hire on the basis of degree. — AFP

30 per cent teaching staff in tech institutes may lose job



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

BPCL to sell NRL stake to OIL, EIL for Rs 9.9K cr

The government has already indicated that it expects to complete BPCL privatisation by the first half of the fiscal beginning April (2021-22). — Representational image

Twitter considers charging users for special content, in revenue push

Twitter is also considering allowing users to join communities devoted to topics via a feature seemingly similar to Facebook's

Microsoft to expand work from home policy, make it permanent for some staff

Microsoft will allow employees to work from home freely for less than 50 per cent of their working week, and managers will be able to approve permanent remote work. (Representational Image)

Karnataka tops in Niti Aayog's second Innovation Index again

The case for the southern states as the top performers has also become stronger as four of them occupy the top-five spots within the major states.

Amazon to make Fire TV sticks in India

The firm is st to commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham