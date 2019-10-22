Business Companies 22 Oct 2019 PMC Bank former dire ...
Business, Companies

PMC Bank former director's police custody extended

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Arora was last week arrested by Mumbai Police''s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam.
Arora is the fifth accused to be arrested in the case.
 Arora is the fifth accused to be arrested in the case.

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended till October 24 the police remand of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank''s former director Surjit Singh Arora, arrested in connection with the multi-crore scam in the bank.

Arora was last week arrested by Mumbai Police''s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam.

 

He was produced before metropolitan magistrate S G Shaikh, after his police remand ended on Tuesday.

The court extended his police custody till Thursday.

Arora is the fifth accused to be arrested in the case.

Besides Arora, the EOW has arrested the bank''s former managing director Joy Thomas, its former chairman Waryam Singh, Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd''s (HDIL) chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the scam.

The EOW last week said Arora was the director and key member of the loan committee of the bank until its affairs were taken over by the RBI.

The HDIL group of companies were awarded credit facilities on a large scale, wherein the fraud occurred. The alleged fraud was "sheltered" by Arora, it said.

The EOW also told the court that bank officials replaced 44 loan accounts of HDIL with 21,049 fictitious accounts to camouflage huge loan defaults by the real estate group which landed the bank in the current crisis.

Arora, in collusion with other accused, performed his alleged role in the crime, the probing agency said.

"Arora was elected on the directors'' body to ensure proper functioning of the bank. However, he abused his official position to facilitate the fraud," it said.

The EOW earlier this month registered a case against the Wadhawans and top officials of the PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,355.43 crore to the bank.

After the scam was unearthed in the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, the Reserve Bank of India appointed an administrator over it, and capped its withdrawals at Rs 40,000 per account for six months.

...
Tags: pmc bank, surjit singh arora, pmc scam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Gold prices have kept downside limited on global economic recovery concerns in line with weak economic data from the US and China.

Gold prices up Rs 50 on rise in demand

Loan growth during the quarter slowed to 15 per cent versus a growth of 21 per cent in the same period last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank beats estimates; quarterly profit surges 51 per cent

Walmart-owned Flipkart and rival Amazon were forced to overhaul their business models, having been upset by changes made late last year to rules governing foreign direct investment for e-commerce marketplaces.

Walmart chief seeks stable business environment from Modi: Report

The complaint was filed against GHIAL and GMR Aero Technic Ltd (GAT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GMR Aerospace Engineering Ltd. The latter is a wholly- owned subsidiary of GMR.

Competition panel probes Hyderabad airport operator GHIAL for unfair biz ways



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
 

Renor BT PowerCab review: Drops that bass!

No matter how many images you see of the Renor BT PowerCab, nothing will prepare you for the sheer size it has on offer.
 

In a first, EC sets up creches at Maharashtra booths for children of women voters

Since many women voters have no option but to carry their children along with them to the polling booths, the Election Commission came up with this initiative, the EC official said. (Represnetational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Competition panel probes Hyderabad airport operator GHIAL for unfair biz ways

The complaint was filed against GHIAL and GMR Aero Technic Ltd (GAT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GMR Aerospace Engineering Ltd. The latter is a wholly- owned subsidiary of GMR.

Festive delights: Leverage smart electronic deals with SBI Card

From electronics to apparels, SBI Card customers can purchase top products across various categories and enjoy amazing discounts.

Probe on charges against Infosys CEO, CFO for unethical practices: Nilekani

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to take home Rs 3 cr in remuneration in FY20

The proposal pertaining to Sharma's remuneration was approved by members of One97 Communications Ltd at their Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2019. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Whistleblower complaint placed before audit committee: Infosys

Infosys has also settled with SEBI the case of alleged disclosure lapses regarding payment made to Bansal earlier this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham