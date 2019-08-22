Business Companies 22 Aug 2019 Oil companies stop f ...
Oil companies stop fuel supply to Air India at 6 airports due to non-payment of dues

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2019, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
However, an official said the flight operations of the airline are currently normal and unaffected.
The airports where the fuel supply was stopped by the state-owned OMCs at around 4 pm are Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Mohali, another official of the national carrier said.
 The airports where the fuel supply was stopped by the state-owned OMCs at around 4 pm are Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Mohali, another official of the national carrier said.

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday afternoon stopped the supply of fuel to Air India at six airports due to non-payment of dues, said a senior airline official.

However, he said the flight operations of the airline are currently normal and unaffected. The airports where the fuel supply was stopped by the state-owned OMCs at around 4 pm are Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Mohali, another official of the national carrier said.

 

Air India spokesperson said,"In the absence of equity support Air India cannot handle the huge debt service liabilities." "Our financial performance, however, this fiscal is very good and we are moving towards a healthy operating profit. The airline despite its legacy issues is performing very well," he added.

...
