90th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

425,810

1,185

Recovered

237,252

6,140

Deaths

13,704

307

Maharashtra132075657446170 Delhi59746330132175 Tamil Nadu5937732754757 Gujarat27317193571664 Uttar Pradesh1773110995550 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka91505618137 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Telangana78023731210 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir5956338282 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Business Companies 22 Jun 2020 In biggest fraud of ...
Business, Companies

In biggest fraud of recent years, fintech major Wirecard admits 1.9 bn euros missing

AFP
Published Jun 22, 2020, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
Auditors say the 1.9 billion euros that were supposedly sitting in trust accounts in the Philippines likely do not exist.
The admission follows more than a year of reporting, especially by the Financial Times, on accounting irregularities in Wirecard's Asian division. (Photo | AFP)
 The admission follows more than a year of reporting, especially by the Financial Times, on accounting irregularities in Wirecard's Asian division. (Photo | AFP)

Frankfurt Am Main: In what could be one of the biggest financial frauds of recent years, German payments provider Wirecard on Monday admitted 1.9 billion euros that auditors say are missing from its accounts likely “do not exist”.

The scandal has already claimed the scalp of founder and chief executive Markus Braun, and adds to a series of recent German upsets.

 

Over the past decade, business headlines have been dominated by repeated financial infractions at Deutsche Bank and the “dieselgate” emissions fraud that has cost Volkswagen more than 30 billion euros.

In Wirecard’s case, 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) supposedly sitting in trust accounts in the Philippines made up a quarter of the company’s balance sheet.

But “on the basis of further examination... there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist,” Wirecard said Monday.

The admission follows more than a year of reporting, especially by the Financial Times, on accounting irregularities in the company’s Asian division.

Now Wirecard is in crisis talks with creditors and is “examining a broad range of possible further measures to ensure continuation of its business operations,” including restructuring and selling off or simply halting some activities.

Interim CEO James Freis has tasked investment bank Houlihan Lokey with the tough negotiations.

But investors’ confidence appeared to be evaporating fast, as shares in Wirecard were trading below 16 euros early Monday afternoon—down from almost 100 last Wednesday.

The head of German financial markets watchdog BaFin, Felix Hufeld, said “we are in the most horrifying situation I’ve ever seen a DAX company have,” referring to the blue-chip stock index.

Meanwhile credit ratings agency Moody’s withdrew its B3 evaluation of Wirecard’s debt “predicated on insufficient independently verifiable financial information”.

Success story

The scandal marks a fall from grace for the Bavarian start-up, set up in 1999 and riding a global wave of electronic payments to become the darling of the fintech scene.

From humble beginnings piping cash to porn and gambling sites, the firm entered the prestigious DAX 30 with great fanfare in 2018 after elbowing out traditional lender Commerzbank.

Now Wirecard’s name is more frequently heard in association with Enron.

The Texan energy company’s early-2000s collapse featuring accounting fraud, complicit auditors and political connections shook the US economy.

There could well be further revelations to come in the Wirecard scandal.

The missing cash was held to cover risks in trading supposedly carried out by third parties on Wirecard’s behalf.

But the board said in its statement that it is unclear “whether, in which manner and to what extent” so-called third-party acquiring business “has actually been conducted” in recent years.

On Sunday, the Philippines central bank had said that none of the missing funds had entered the Philippine financial system. The names of two of the country’s biggest banks - BDO and BPI - were used to try to mislead eventual investigators, it added.

Both BDO and BPI have said that Wirecard was neither a client nor a business partner, the central bank said, adding that it had warned Wirecard’s auditors Ernst and Young.

Wirecard, which employs nearly 6,000 people, has for now withdrawn its preliminary results for 2019 and the first quarter of this year as well as financial targets for 2025.

“Potential effects on the annual financial accounts of previous years cannot be excluded,” Wirecard added.

Dogged by scandal

Wirecard execs initially pooh-poohed FT reporting about financial irregularities, and German financial markets watchdog BaFin said it was investigating the paper for potential ties to short-sellers betting against the shares.

But in the meantime, auditors KPMG were reviewing Wirecard’s accounts for 2016-18.

BaFin ultimately filed charges with Munich prosecutors alleging “market manipulation” by the group’s four-strong board, targeting their attempts to present intermediate steps of the audit in a favourable light.

The filings “could have given misleading signals for the company’s stock market price,” prosecutors said.

The hammer blow came when auditors Ernst and Young said Thursday that 1.9 billion euros were missing from Wirecard’s accounts, and Braun resigned the next day.

...
Tags: wirecard, financial fraud, fintech, kpmg, auditors


Related Stories

Wirecard teams up with India to issue PAN cards
Probe into Wirecard deal with Chennai firm likely
FedEx Express inks pact with Wirecard; expand retail presence
Five things to know about the Wirecard scandal

Latest From Business

Wirecard is a payments processor, offering companies services allowing them to accept credit cards and digital payments like Apple Pay or Paypal in stores, online or on mobile. (Wikimedia Commons - Travelarz)

Five things to know about the Wirecard scandal

Traders' body CAIT on Monday burnt Chinese goods in Delhi's main market Karol Bagh. (PTI Photo)

India-China border tension: Traders stage protest, burn Chinese goods in Delhi

Reliance Industries on Monday became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of USD 150 billion. (PTI Photo)

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 11.44 lakh crore market cap

Diesel price touch new record high today. (PTI Photo)

In 16 days, petrol price hiked by Rs 8.3 per litre and diesel by Rs 9.46



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Five things to know about the Wirecard scandal

Wirecard is a payments processor, offering companies services allowing them to accept credit cards and digital payments like Apple Pay or Paypal in stores, online or on mobile. (Wikimedia Commons - Travelarz)

TPG, L Catterton to invest Rs 64.4 billion in Jio Platforms

Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest in Jio Platforms. (PTI Photo)

ONGC may rationalise capex as COVID-19 hits project execution

Experts trying to cap gas-bearing well no-9 at Oil and Natural Gas Commission's Konaban site in Tripura. Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the speed of execution of its projects. (PTI Photo)

Reebok cancels partnership with CrossFit after CEO's 'Its FLOYD-19' tweet

Reebok slams CrossFit in outrage over CEO's tweet. (Photo- Rx Review)

HSBC to cut around 35,000 jobs

HSBC resumes cutting around 35,000 jobs. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham