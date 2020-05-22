58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

113,461

1,433

Recovered

46,002

580

Deaths

3,457

23

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan61543421150 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2605170554 Punjab2005179438 Bihar17315719 Telangana1661101338 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir139067818 Odisha11033937 Haryana100567014 Kerala6914974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Companies 22 May 2020 Reliance Jio gets 5t ...
Business, Companies

Reliance Jio gets 5th deal, KKR invests Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32% stake

REUTERS
Published May 22, 2020, 8:48 am IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 9:36 am IST
The purchase of the 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for 113.67 billion rupees is KKR’s biggest investment in Asia
KKR to invest in Reliance Industries' digital unit. (PTI Photo)
 KKR to invest in Reliance Industries' digital unit. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries said KKR will invest $1.5 billion in Jio Platforms, marking the fifth fundraising deal in a month by its digital unit and bringing the total amount of new investment to $10 billion.

Other recent investors in Jio Platforms, which houses movie, music apps and telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, include Facebook Inc, General Atlantic, Silverlake and Vista Equity Partners.

 

The purchase of the 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 billion is KKR’s biggest investment in Asia, Mumbai-headquartered Reliance said in a statement.

The deal pegs Jio Platform’s equity value at 4.91 trillion rupees and its enterprise value at 5.16 trillion rupees, the same valuation at which General Atlantic bought a stake in the unit just days earlier.

The deals will help the oil-to-telecoms giant meet its target of eliminating $21.4 billion in net debt this year. It also plans to sell $7 billion in new shares.

KKR, founded in 1976, has invested more than $30 billion in tech companies, including China’s ByteDance and Indonesian digital payments firm GoJek.

...
Tags: reliance industries, kkr, jio platforms, fundraising deal, digital platform, investment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Vista Equity Partners to invest in Reliance Jio
After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest in Reliance Jio

Latest From Business

RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das address press after govt's relief package. (PTI Photo)

RBI cuts repo rate, extends loan moratorium, projects negative GDP growth

Two months after all domestic and international flights were halted in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, 33 per cent domestic flights will restart May 25. (PTI Photo)

Domestic air travel open, conditions apply

Hong Kong stocks tumble, Asian shares lower as Beijing impose new security law. (AP Photo)

Hong Kong stocks tumble, Asian shares lower as Beijing impose new security law

Japan's exports plunged nearly 22 per cent in Apri. (AFP)

Recession-hit Japan's exports, imports fall due to pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

LG Polymers completes removal of Styrene Monomer gas from Vizag, ships back to Korea

LG Polymers completes removal of Styrene Monomer gas from Vizag

UK's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs

UK engine-maker Rolls-Royce says to axe 9,000 jobs. (AFP Photo)

Telcos seek Rs 35k cr GST refund, pending payment of Rs 20k cr from state-run firms

The telecom industry on Wednesday reiterated the demand for a refund of Rs 35,000 crore GST credit. (PTI Photo)

Uber reports massive losses, to lay off 3,700 employees

Uber on Wednesday said it would lay off 3,700 full-time employees, or roughly 17 percent of its head count. (AFP Photo)

Swiggy to lay off 1,100 employees as covid19 hits online food orders

Swiggy to lay off 1,100 employees as covid19 hits online food orders. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham