59th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

118,654

428

Recovered

48,610

57

Deaths

3,585

1

Maharashtra41642117261454 Tamil Nadu13967628295 Gujarat129105488773 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan62813542152 Madhya Pradesh59812844271 Uttar Pradesh55153204138 West Bengal31971193259 Andhra Pradesh2667170554 Punjab2028181939 Bihar19875719 Telangana1699103645 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir144968420 Odisha11893937 Haryana103168114 Kerala6915105 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business Companies 22 May 2020 Amazon India to hire ...
Business, Companies

Amazon India to hire 50,000 temporary workers as lockdown boosts demand

REUTERS
Published May 22, 2020, 3:32 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 3:32 pm IST
The temporary hires will work in Amazon’s fulfillment centers and as part of its delivery network
Amazon India to hire 50,000 temporary workers as lockdown boosts demand. (AFP Photo)
 Amazon India to hire 50,000 temporary workers as lockdown boosts demand. (AFP Photo)

BENGALURU: Amazon.com Inc’s India unit said it would hire 50,000 temporary workers to meet a surge in online shopping in the country, where customers have been stuck indoors for two months in a lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

E-commerce firms faced massive disruption in the initial days of the lockdown in India, but a slow easing of the stringent regulations has allowed them to resume large parts of their operations.

 

"We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing," Amazon senior executive Akhil Saxena said in a statement on the company's blog. (bit.ly/2A1Wv7O)

“(The move) will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them,” said Saxena, Amazon’s VP for customer fulfillment operations in APAC, MENA & Latam.

The temporary hires will work in Amazon’s fulfillment centers and as part of its delivery network, the company said, making the announcement at a time when various other companies in the country have been forced to cut jobs as they try to tide over the health crisis.

Amazon itself has pushed its annual global Prime Day event, traditionally a summer affair, to September, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

In India, where the Jeff Bezos-led company faces stiff competition from Walmart Inc’s Flipkart, Amazon earlier said it plans to create 1 million jobs by 2025.

The company also said on Thursday it plans to enter the food delivery business in India, pitting itself against well-established startups such as Swiggy and Zomato.

...
Tags: amazon, amazon india, temporary workers, online shopping, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus outbreak
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Indian economy to contract in FY21; lockdown compounds economic challenges, says Moody's. (PTI Photo)

Economic damage for India from lockdown to be significant, says Moody's

Bad loans in banking sector may rise by Rs 5.5 lakh cr this fiscal, says India Ratings. (PTI Photo)

Bad loans in banking sector may rise by Rs 5.5 lakh cr this fiscal: India Ratings

Indiabulls Group asks nearly 2,000 employees to resign. (PTI Photo)

Indiabulls sacks nearly 2,000 employees

RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das address press after govt's relief package. (PTI Photo)

RBI cuts repo rate, extends loan moratorium, projects negative GDP growth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Indiabulls sacks nearly 2,000 employees

Indiabulls Group asks nearly 2,000 employees to resign. (PTI Photo)

Reliance Jio gets 5th deal, KKR invests Rs 11,367 crore for 2.32% stake

KKR to invest in Reliance Industries' digital unit. (PTI Photo)

LG Polymers completes removal of Styrene Monomer gas from Vizag, ships back to Korea

LG Polymers completes removal of Styrene Monomer gas from Vizag

UK's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs

UK engine-maker Rolls-Royce says to axe 9,000 jobs. (AFP Photo)

Telcos seek Rs 35k cr GST refund, pending payment of Rs 20k cr from state-run firms

The telecom industry on Wednesday reiterated the demand for a refund of Rs 35,000 crore GST credit. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham