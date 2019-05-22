LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business Companies 22 May 2019 Anil Ambani withdraw ...
Business, Companies

Anil Ambani withdraws defamation suits

PTI
Published May 22, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Reliance Group had filed defamation suits against some Congress leaders but not against Gandhi.
Anil Ambani
 Anil Ambani

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group on Tuesday said it has decided to withdraw the Rs 5,000 crore civil defamation suits filed against Congress leaders and National Herald newspaper, saying it believes their statements and article on the Rafale fighter jet deal were made for political purposes in the run up to the general elections.

The Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi had over the past few months alleged corruption in the deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and claimed that Ambani’s group got Rs 30,000 crore of benefit by way of getting offset contracts of the deal.

 

Reliance Group had filed defamation suits against some Congress leaders but not against Gandhi. “We have intimated the defendants that we are going to withdraw the suits against them,” the complainant’s lawyer, Rasesh Parikh, said in Ahmedabad.

P.S. Champaneri, the lawyer representing the National Herald and some other defendants, said he was told by the Reliance Group’s counsel that he received instructions from his client to withdraw the defamation suits against them.

The formal process to withdraw the suits will be taken up in the court when it resumes after the summer vacation, Champaneri said.
Reliance Defence, RInfra and Reliance Aerostructure — part of the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Group — had earlier filed civil defamation suits against Congress leaders including Sunil Jakhar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Oommen Chandy, Ashok Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sanjay Nirupam and Shaktisinh Gohil.

...
Tags: anil ambani, reliance group, national herald, rahul gandhi


Latest From Business

Another 29 per cent would maintain the same level of investment in PE and in total 75 per cent of the ultra rich are positive about private equity investment.

Ultra-rich to raise PE allocation

In 2017, South Korean firm Hyundai Motor Co’s India unit was fined $12.5 million by CCI for antitrust violations, including resale price maintenance.

Maruti conduct under Competition Commission of India lens

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly

My11Circle lines up games for cricket season

The mutual fund schemes cannot invest in physical goods except in ‘gold’ through ETFs. They can investment in ETCDs through hybrid schemes and Gold ETFs.

Mutual Fund allowed in commodity derivatives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Airtel, Vodafone Idea lose 30 mn customers; Jio adds 9.4 mn users in Mar

The overall tele-density in India declined to 90.11 at the end of March, from 91.86 in February.

Virgin Atlantic to resume Mumbai-London flight from Oct 27

At present, Virgin Atlantic operates a daily Delhi-London flight.

RBI to create specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre

The move would strengthen the supervision and regulation of commercial banks, urban cooperative banks and non-banking financial companies.

L&T market capitalisation to touch Rs 3 lakh crore in five years: AM Naik

The USD 20 billion diversified L&T Group has a market cap of about Rs 2.5 lakh crore at present.

Muthoot Finance offers loan of up to Rs 10 lakh to salaried class in Delhi, NCR

Muthoot Finance will target customers in the age group of 24-58 years and working in private, state and central government jobs to avail personal loans for 1-5 years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham