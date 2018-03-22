search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

6,609 industries set up in Telangana since 2015

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Rs 1.24 lakh crore worth investments made, 1.87 lakh people get jobs.
The state government is pulling out all stops to retain the first rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).
 The state government is pulling out all stops to retain the first rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

Hyderabad: In all, 6,609 new industries have been set up and investments worth Rs 1.24 lakh crore have been made in the state since the introduction of TS-iPASS, Telangana’s single-window online industrial approval policy, in June 2015. 

The state government is pulling out all stops to retain the first rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

 

Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi reviewed the progress of the industries in the state at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He asked officials to monitor units that had failed to commence operations even six months after securing approvals from the government and analyse the reasons for the delays.

Officials informed Mr Joshi that 4,382 of the 6,609 units had commen-ced operations and provided employment to 1.87 lakh people. They told him that another 684 units were in advanced stages of completion and would commence operations shortly. 

“The focus should not only be on granting industrial approvals. We should also focus on the execution of those approvals. A timeline should be prepared for each department to monitor the execution of approvals,” Mr Joshi said.

He said the government was in the process of devising food processing, retail, and electric vehicle policies, for which it had sought feedback from the concerned departments. 

Mr Joshi said the Cen-tre had formulated 372 parameters to determine the EoDB rankings for the year. He said that 362 of those parameters had been approved, six did not apply to Telangana, and six were pending wi-th various departments.

“The government has passed an Act and issued 17 GOs and 42 circulars to fulfil the requirements for a high EoDB ranking. The Centre will seek feedback on 78 parameters to ascertain whether reforms have actually been implemented at the ground level or not. We have already started conducting orientation programmes with stakeholders on the method in which this feedback will be sought,” the CS said.

The CS said that 10,195 units run by Dalit entrepreneurs had been extended industrial incentives amounting to Rs 1,658 crore under the T-IDEA Scheme. 

He directed officials to speed up the Hyderabad Pharma City Project, the Warangal Mega Textile Park Project, and the NIMZ-Medak Project.

Tags: ease of doing business, shailendra kumar joshi, dalit entrepreneurs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Humanoid Robo Sofiya calls to save the planet

The first ever rationale robot with human traits also called on for the technological revolution to overcome the poverty and for the upliftment of the status of a country like Nepal.
 

Facebook: A community like no other. Should you leave it?

On a day when our virtual friends wrung their virtual hands about whether to leave Facebook, a thoroughly 21st-century conundrum was hammered home: When your community is a big business, and when a company’s business is your community, things can get messy.
 

Child born with three legs has extra limb amputated after 10-hour-long surgery

The baby was diagnosed with pygopagus parasiticus, a birth condition observed in one in a million pregnancies (Photo: YouTube)
 

Noise Wireless Charger review: The 'Slimmest Pocketable' wireless charger

We tested the same on an iPhone 8 and were impressed to see it topping up the battery faster than the supplied charger.
 

Hasin Jahan reveals Mohammed Shami's latest WhatsApp chat on Facebook

Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past few weeks due to reported involvements in extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani had attended an event for Aamir Khan's NGO months ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Prasad warns Facebook of strong action if it sways electoral process

Prasad said any attempt by social media sites, including Facebook, to influence India's electoral process through undesirable means will not be tolerated.

India's RCom gets bondholders' nod for asset sale

Holders of the debt-laden telecom operator’s $300 million bonds have also approved the monetization of other real-estate assets. (Photo: PTI)

Nissan to hike vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from April

Datsun models -- GO, GO+ and redi-GO -- are currently priced between Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 5.12 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Videocon exits insurance business; sells stake to DP Jindal Group

Videocon said it sold 26 per cent of its stake to DP Jindal Group's Diamond Dealtrade Ltd and remaining 25.32 per cent stake to Enam Securities Pvt Ltd.

Tata Motors to hike PV prices by up to Rs 60,000 from April 1

The rising input costs, changing market conditions and various external economic factors, have compelled to consider price increase.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham