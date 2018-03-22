6,609 industries set up in Telangana since 2015

The state government is pulling out all stops to retain the first rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

Hyderabad: In all, 6,609 new industries have been set up and investments worth Rs 1.24 lakh crore have been made in the state since the introduction of TS-iPASS, Telangana’s single-window online industrial approval policy, in June 2015.

Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi reviewed the progress of the industries in the state at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He asked officials to monitor units that had failed to commence operations even six months after securing approvals from the government and analyse the reasons for the delays.

Officials informed Mr Joshi that 4,382 of the 6,609 units had commen-ced operations and provided employment to 1.87 lakh people. They told him that another 684 units were in advanced stages of completion and would commence operations shortly.

“The focus should not only be on granting industrial approvals. We should also focus on the execution of those approvals. A timeline should be prepared for each department to monitor the execution of approvals,” Mr Joshi said.

He said the government was in the process of devising food processing, retail, and electric vehicle policies, for which it had sought feedback from the concerned departments.

Mr Joshi said the Cen-tre had formulated 372 parameters to determine the EoDB rankings for the year. He said that 362 of those parameters had been approved, six did not apply to Telangana, and six were pending wi-th various departments.

“The government has passed an Act and issued 17 GOs and 42 circulars to fulfil the requirements for a high EoDB ranking. The Centre will seek feedback on 78 parameters to ascertain whether reforms have actually been implemented at the ground level or not. We have already started conducting orientation programmes with stakeholders on the method in which this feedback will be sought,” the CS said.

The CS said that 10,195 units run by Dalit entrepreneurs had been extended industrial incentives amounting to Rs 1,658 crore under the T-IDEA Scheme.

He directed officials to speed up the Hyderabad Pharma City Project, the Warangal Mega Textile Park Project, and the NIMZ-Medak Project.