Business Companies 21 Aug 2019 Parle may cut up to ...
Business, Companies

Parle may cut up to 10,000 jobs amid slowdown, falling demand

REUTERS
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
Parle is not the only food product company to have flagged slowing demand.
Parle, founded in 1929, employs about 100,000 people, including direct and contract workers across 10 company-owned facilities and 125 contract manufacturing plants.
 Parle, founded in 1929, employs about 100,000 people, including direct and contract workers across 10 company-owned facilities and 125 contract manufacturing plants.

Bengaluru: Parle Products Pvt Ltd, a leading Indian biscuit maker, might lay off up to 10,000 workers as slowing economic growth and falling demand in the rural heartland could cause production cuts, a company executive said on Wednesday.

A downturn in Asia’s third-largest economy is denting sales of everything from cars to clothing, forcing companies to curtail production and raising hopes that the India government will unveil an economic stimulus to revive growth.

 

A sharp drop in Parle’s biscuit sales means the company may have to slash production, which may result in layoffs of 8,000-10,000 people, Mayank Shah, category head at Parle, said in a telephone interview from Mumbai.

“The situation is so bad, that if the government doesn’t intervene immediately ... we may be forced to eliminate these positions,” he said.

Parle, founded in 1929, employs about 100,000 people, including direct and contract workers across 10 company-owned facilities and 125 contract manufacturing plants.

Shah said demand for popular Parle biscuit brands such as Parle-G had been worsening since India rolled out a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) in 2017, which imposed a higher levy on biscuits costing as low as 5 rupees, or 7 cents a pack.

The higher taxes have forced Parle to offer fewer biscuits in each pack, hitting demand from lower-income consumers in rural India, which contributes more than half of Parle’s revenue and where two-thirds of Indians live.

“Consumers here are extremely price-sensitive. They’re extremely conscious of how many biscuits they are getting for a particular price,” Shah said.

Parle, which has an annual revenue of above $1.4 billion, held talks over the past year with the government’s GST council as well as former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, asking them to review tax rates, Shah added.

Once known as Parle Gluco, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s flagship biscuit brand was renamed as Parle-G, and became a household name in India through the 1980s and 1990s. In 2003, Parle-G was considered the world’s largest selling biscuit brand.

The slowdown in India’s economic growth, which has already led to thousands of job losses in its crucial automotive industry, was accelerating the drop in demand, Shah said.

Market research firm Nielsen said last month India’s consumer goods industry was losing steam as spending in the rural heartland cools and small manufacturers lose competitive advantages in a slowing economy.

Parle is not the only food product company to have flagged slowing demand.

Varun Berry, managing director of Britannia Industries Ltd, Parle’s main competitor, said earlier this month that consumers were “thinking twice” about buying products worth just 5 rupees.

“Obviously, there is some serious issue in the economy,” Berry had said on a conference call with analysts.

Shares in Britannia were down 1.5 per cent, as of 0620 GMT, having fallen as much as 3.9 per cent earlier on Wednesday.

...
Tags: parle, lay off, jobs, employment, parle-g, workers
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will only be available with the Ertiga’s 1.5-litre petrol engine mild-hybrid tech.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 spied inside-out ahead of its launch today

Meanwhile, shares of Yes Bank, which has 12.79 per cent stake in CG Power as on June 30, 2019, also fell over 4 per cent to Rs 68.10 apiece on the BSE.

CG Power hits lower circuit limit; Yes Bank tumbles over 4 per cent

According to the global financial services major, even though growth is set to slow further in Q2 (April-June) the economy is expected to see some recovery in the July-September quarter.

India's GDP growth set to slow further in Apr-Jun qtr to 5.7 pc: Nomura

Rajkiran Rai, the managing director and chief executive for the state-run UBI, which is the lead-lender to the crippled housing financier, Tuesday clarified that if the banks take equity stake in the company, it will be for a short -term, which is till they get a suitor.

DHFL resolution: Union Bank says lenders may convert debt into equity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Iceland faces death of glacier for first time

The symbolic death of a glacier is a warning to us, and we need action. (Photo: AP)
 

'Dream Girl' stars Ayushmann, Nushrat to recreate Marathi song 'Dhagala Lagli Kala'

Dream Girl poster.
 

Daniel Craig, Rami Malek's James Bond film is officially titled 'No Time to Die'

Rami Malek, Daniel Craig. (Photo: AP photo)
 

Kia Seltos launch tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know

Kia Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

CG Power hits lower circuit limit; Yes Bank tumbles over 4 per cent

Meanwhile, shares of Yes Bank, which has 12.79 per cent stake in CG Power as on June 30, 2019, also fell over 4 per cent to Rs 68.10 apiece on the BSE.

DHFL resolution: Union Bank says lenders may convert debt into equity

Rajkiran Rai, the managing director and chief executive for the state-run UBI, which is the lead-lender to the crippled housing financier, Tuesday clarified that if the banks take equity stake in the company, it will be for a short -term, which is till they get a suitor.

BOB capital raising committee to meet next week to consider bond issue

The bank, however, did not elaborate of quantum of funds it is plans to raise.

Link bulk deposits to repo for effective transmission of interest rates: SBI report

The best option we believe could be that regulator enforces all incremental bulk deposits henceforth to be repo linked/flexible, SBI report said. (Photo: File)

Govt extends temporary allocation of Jet Airways' slots, flying rights till Dec

Even after such flying rights are allocated to an airline, it must have slots at both the airports in order to start flight operations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham