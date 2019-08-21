Business Companies 21 Aug 2019 Govt extends tempora ...
Business, Companies

Govt extends temporary allocation of Jet Airways' slots, flying rights till Dec

PTI
Published Aug 21, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 10:50 am IST
A slot is a date and time at which an airline's aircraft is permitted to depart or arrive at an airport.
Even after such flying rights are allocated to an airline, it must have slots at both the airports in order to start flight operations.
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday extended the process of temporary allocation of slots and bilateral foreign flying rights of defunct airline Jet Airways to other airlines till December, a senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Due to a fund crunch, Jet Airways shut down its operations on 17 April, which led to a sudden rise in domestic and international airfares.

 

Consequently, the Centre decided to temporarily allocate the slots as well as the international flying rights of Jet Airways till September to other airlines, who could immediately launch new flight services and fill the supply gap.

"The government has decided to extend this temporary allocation till December," the official said.

Jet Airways is undergoing insolvency proceedings and at least three entities have put in initial bids for the carrier.

For an airline of a particular country to operate international flights to another country, the two countries have to negotiate and sign a "bilateral air services agreement", which decides how many aircraft (or seats) can be allowed to fly from one nation to another per week.

Once such an agreement is signed, each country is free to allocate these flying rights to its respective airlines.

Even after such flying rights are allocated to an airline, it must have slots at both the airports in order to start flight operations.

...
Tags: jet airways, ministry of civil aviation, government, debts, creditors, foreign flying rights
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


