Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' in India partnership with Ubio Biotech

PTI
Published May 20, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
The company will commence supply of the COVID-19 virus detection kit from May 25, 2021
New Delhi: Drug major Cipla on Thursday announced the commercialisation of its RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

"This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company's ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

 

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of 'Caring for Life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now.

