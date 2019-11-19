Business Companies 19 Nov 2019 Sensex starts over 1 ...
Business, Companies

Sensex starts over 170 points higher; Nifty tests 11,900

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex opened over 170 points higher on Tuesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights RIL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys.

After hitting a high of 40,455.36 in early session, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 58.59 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 40,342.78, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 14 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,898.50.

 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Infosys, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank, rising up to 5 per cent. On the other hand, Vednata, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, TCS, ONGC and Tata Steel fell up to 2 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex ended 72.50 points, or 0.18 per cent, down at 40,284.19. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 10.95 points, or 0.09 per cent, to end at 11,884.50.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 270.66 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 309.45 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note amid uncertainty over US-China trade deal.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 10 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.94 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.22 per cent to USD 62.30 per barrel. 

