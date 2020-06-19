87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5233428641625 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1385710742330 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka79444983114 Andhra Pradesh7496496192 Bihar7040457144 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is now 'net debt free'

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2020, 9:58 am IST
Jun 19, 2020
Ambani said Reliance raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm's digital arm, Jio Platforms Ltd
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries becomes 'net debt free' after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising. (PTI Photo)
 Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries becomes 'net debt free' after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his flagship firm Reliance Industries is now net-debt free after a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising in under two months.

In a statement, Ambani said Reliance raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm's digital arm, Jio Platforms Ltd, and another Rs 53,124.20 crore through a rights issue.

 

The company had a net-debt of Rs 1.61 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.

"I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net-debt free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021," he said.

