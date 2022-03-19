Business Companies 19 Mar 2022 Suzuki Motor to inve ...
Business, Companies

Suzuki Motor to invest ₹126 Cr for electric vehicle production in India: Reports

REUTERS
Published Mar 19, 2022, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2022, 2:56 pm IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting India on Saturday to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi
Suzuki's investment plan will be part of an announcement by Kishida during his trip of plans to invest 5 trillion yen over the next five years in India, according to the Nikkei business daily.
TOKYO: Japan's Suzuki Motor (7269.T) plans to invest about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion or ₹126 Cr) to produce electric vehicles and batteries in India, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting India on Saturday to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Suzuki's investment plan will be part of an announcement by Kishida during his trip of plans to invest 5 trillion yen over the next five years in India, according to the Nikkei business daily.

 

Suzuki has decided to build a new electric vehicle production line in India with the aim of starting operations as early as 2025, Nikkei said, without identifying the source of its report.

A Suzuki Motor spokesperson declined to confirm the reports.

