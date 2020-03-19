Business Companies 19 Mar 2020 Economic environment ...
Economic environment deteriorated significantly, tough decisions necessary: IndiGo

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2020, 9:27 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 9:37 am IST
With countries sealing their borders across the world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, aviation sector has been hit extremely hard
 Representative Image (PTI)

New Delhi: Economic environment in aviation sector has deteriorated significantly and it has become necessary to initiate some tough decisions over the next few days and weeks, said IndiGo's flight operations chief Ashim Mitra to pilots in an email on thursday morning.

Mitra stated in his email: "Economic environment has deteriorated significantly and no airline is insulated from this severe downturn."

 

"It has become a necessity to initiate some tough calls and we are working on a string of measures that will be shared and implemented over the next few days and weeks," Mitra said.

Asking the pilots to not believe any hearsay, Mitra added that the airline will keep them updated.

"Please keep taking all the precautions against COVID-19 and we shall overcome any challenge as long as stand strong and tall against these headwinds," he said.

With countries sealing their borders partially or fully across the world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, aviation sector has been hit extremely hard as most airlines globally have drastically curtailed their flight operations.

GoAir on Wednesday said it has terminated contracts of expat pilots amid curtailed operations due to the pandemic.

...
