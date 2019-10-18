Business Companies 18 Oct 2019 SC dismisses plea by ...
Business, Companies

SC dismisses plea by PMC account holders over cash withdrawals

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Govt is aware of the seriousness of the situation and the ED is taking appropriate action against the culprit.
Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief, says Supreme Court.
 Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief, says Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed on behalf of scam-hit PMC Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on cash withdrawals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under article 32 (writ jurisdiction). Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief".

 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government is aware of the seriousness of the situation and the Enforcement Directorate is taking appropriate action against the culprit.

Advocate Shashank Sudhi, appearing for petitioner Bejon Kumar Mishra, said he has filed the petition on behalf of 500 Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the RBI on cash withdrawals.

...
Tags: pmc bank, account holders, supreme court, cash withdrawal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.

RIL creates history, becomes first Indian co to hit Rs 9 lakh cr m-cap mark

As the owner of a two-wheeler, you can either buy a minimum of third-party two wheeler insurance cover or an all-inclusive comprehensive cover.

Two-wheeler Insurance: Know the nuts and bolts

The festive season from October-January has been talismanic for the Indian economy. (Photo: ANI)

5 fintech platforms who are working towards uplifting the SME and MSME sector

Nearly 400 fans attended the Meet and Greet to get a glimpse of their favorite YouTubers.

YouTube channel FUNCHO celebrates their ‘1 million’ milestone with fans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

Hisahito’s birth in 2006 was seen as a miracle by conservatives eager to preserve the males-only succession. (Photo: Social Media)
 

5 platforms enabling you to save more while you engross in your festive shopping

The industry estimates suggest that festive sales account for around 20-30 per cent of annual revenue for apparel and lifestyle brands. (Representational image)
 

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' won top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards
 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Oil companies defer decision to suspend fuel supplies to Air India

Air India making a written request for the same as also promising to make regular payments to clear over Rs 5,000 crore in overdue fuel bills.

Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying on easy loans and rich locals

Bankers expect at least 6 million-7 million local investors to participate.

DHFL reports USD 29 million loss in June quarter

DHFL posted a net loss of 2.06 billion rupees during the quarter compared with a profit of 4.35 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Slowdown in rural market halves FMCG growth, slips to 7-year low

In September quarter, FMCG market clocked a value growth of 7.3 per cent, down from 16.2 per cent in the same quarter of 2018.

Real estate market sentiment decline to 2016 note ban levels

Many real estate projects are stuck in the past one year due to lack of funds. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham