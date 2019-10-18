Business Companies 18 Oct 2019 Saudi Arabia plans b ...
Business, Companies

Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying on easy loans and rich locals

REUTERS
Published Oct 18, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 9:09 am IST
The IPO will be a gift from the government to the Saudi people and they will want as many of them as possible to take part in it.
Bankers expect at least 6 million-7 million local investors to participate.
 Bankers expect at least 6 million-7 million local investors to participate.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is setting the stage for a blockbuster listing of state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, relying on easy credit for retail investors and pushing rich locals to invest with cash held abroad to achieve a USD 2 trillion (1.6 trillion pounds) valuation target.

The world’s largest oil firm could announce plans next week to float a 1 per ent-2 per cent stake on the kingdom’s Tadawul market before a possible international listing, launching an initiative that is central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic diversification drive.

 

If the state raises more than USD 25 billion, it would be the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO), topping Alibaba’s 2014 debut.

To capitalise on local interest, Aramco can take advantage of new market rules that allow issuers the flexibility to sell more shares to retail investors, likely exceeding the usual 10 per cent seen in recent IPOs, two banking and one legal source said.

A government committee has met in the past few months with dozens of wealthy Saudi individuals to secure pre-sale agreements, two bankers and a potential investor said.

One source said those discussions included encouraging investors to repatriate cash held overseas to avoid draining too much liquidity from the Saudi banking system. “The national interest requires bringing money from overseas,” he said.

Aramco declined to comment and the government’s media office did not respond to a request for comment.

“Listing first on the Riyadh exchange is a great opportunity for Aramco to access first the type of investors that might be most excited about the public offering,” said Ellen R. Wald, president of Transversal Consulting and author of the book Saudi, Inc.

“Between the domestic Saudi enthusiasm for the company and government encouragement of investment in Aramco, Tadawul is bound to give Aramco the best opportunity for a high valuation.”

EASY LOANS

Large Saudi banks are facilitating loans for local retail investors, three other banking sources said, amid strong liquidity in the banking system where deposits exceeded loans by 215 billion riyals (USD 57 billion) in August. Bankers expect at least 6 million-7 million local investors to participate, more than took part in the USD 6 billion 2014 IPO of National Commercial Bank, which was 23 times oversubscribed.

“The IPO will be a gift from the government to the Saudi people and they will want as many of them as possible to take part in it,” said a Riyadh investment banker.

Saudi investors see the IPO as a chance to own part of the kingdom’s crown jewel and an opportunity to show patriotism after the attack on Aramco oil plants on Sept 14 that temporarily knocked out more than half the country’s output, which is now about 10 million barrels per day.

Potential investors told Reuters they had been preparing for months — saving money, selling land plots and exiting other stocks. Saudis flooded banks with phone calls asking how to participate after Aramco announced bank mandates last month.

“I have seven boys and I wish I could invest in Aramco IPO for each of them,” said retired civil servant Abu Abdullah.

Online adverts promoting the IPO to locals have gone viral.

“The Aramco IPO is a chance that comes once in a lifetime, and one must seize it,” said a Saudi real estate investor.

EQUAL TREATMENT

Some foreign funds fear the domestic focus may crowd them out.

“It’s quite a valuable asset we think is fairly well-run, but if all the cream is taken by locals it will be harder to attract foreign investors,” said Marshall Stocker, portfolio manager at US-based investment firm Eaton Vance.

“It’s an important economic principle that investors are treated equally regardless of their nationality,” he said.

A person familiar with the deal said the process was transparent for all institutional investors, including Qualified Foreign Investors registered with the Tadawul bourse, who can bid for the share allocation.

Besides helping to hit the valuation target of USD 2 trillion - a figure cited by the crown prince although bankers have suggested a lower number - a local listing will also aid Riyadh’s efforts to promote Tadawul to investors abroad.

Bankers say Tadawul’s membership in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and FTSE Global Equity Index should boost demand for the IPO, but one source familiar with the transaction said the expected level of passive fund investment was uncertain.

“We are studying the opportunity. If we participate, most likely it would be the international space where we think liquidity should be greater,” said Peter Marber, chief investment officer at active asset manager Aperture Investors.

Foreign funds bought more Saudi stocks this year after Riyadh entered both indices, but the Saudi market .TASI is down 4 per cent year-to-date, as local institutions sold shares to prepare for the Aramco deal, fund managers and analysts say.

Tadawul should have enough liquidity for a 1 per cent-2 per cent Aramco float given daily trading worth 5 billion riyals in August, analysts say. Inflows from foreign passive funds helped lift trading from 3.2 billion riyals a year earlier.

...
Tags: saudi aramco, ipo, loans, investment, retail investors, tadawul
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai


Latest From Business

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.01 per cent to 97.60.

Rupee slips marginally in opening deals

The broader NSE Nifty advance 32.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,618.65.

Sensex rises over 100 points; HDFC Bank, RIL lead gains

The XC40 Recharge is the first car from the Recharge lineup.

Volvo introduces its first-ever electric SUV: The XC40 Recharge

Last time around, the rule was applicable from 8AM to 8PM.

Delhi odd-even scheme to make a comeback in Nov; CNG no longer exempted



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

DHFL reports USD 29 million loss in June quarter

DHFL posted a net loss of 2.06 billion rupees during the quarter compared with a profit of 4.35 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Slowdown in rural market halves FMCG growth, slips to 7-year low

In September quarter, FMCG market clocked a value growth of 7.3 per cent, down from 16.2 per cent in the same quarter of 2018.

Real estate market sentiment decline to 2016 note ban levels

Many real estate projects are stuck in the past one year due to lack of funds. (Representational image)

Centre plans new FRDI Bill, hike in deposit insurance

The government took immediate measures by resolving all the ailing non-financial firms through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), but it does not cover deposit-taking financial companies. (Representional Image)

Average MF ticket size, exposure per borrower continue to go up

Average ticket size has been going up in the past few quarters and in Q1FY20 it was up 12 per cent YoY to Rs 31,700.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham