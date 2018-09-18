search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

Infosys loses arbitration case, asked to pay ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal Rs 12.17 cr

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Infosys had agreed to pay him Rs 17.38 crore in severance pay, equalling 24 months of pay.
Infosys said it will take legal advice for further action on the issue. (Photo: AFP)
 Infosys said it will take legal advice for further action on the issue. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Infosys Ltd has lost an arbitration over severance package to its former CFO Rajiv Bansal and has been asked to pay outstanding amount of Rs 12.17 crore, with interest, the firm said on Tuesday.

"The arbitral tribunal has communicated its decision in the arbitration proceedings in relation to the severance agreement between the company and its former CFO, Mr Rajiv Bansal," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

 

As per the award, Infosys is required to pay Bansal the outstanding severance amount of Rs 12.17 crore, with interest, it added.

"While the award acknowledges that Infosys had bona fide disputes, its counter claim for refund of previously paid severance amount of Rs 5.2 crore and damages, has been rejected," the filing said, adding that the arbitral award is confidential.

Infosys said it will take legal advice for further action on the issue. The IT firm had agreed to pay Bansal a severance amount of Rs 17.38 crore or 24 months of salary, but the company suspended payments after he got Rs 5 crore as co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and others objected to the severance package as excessive. Following this, Bansal had dragged his former employer to arbitration to claim the remaining Rs 12 crore of his severance pay.

Bansal's severance payout has been one of the issues that Infosys founders had raised to allege governance lapses at the Bengaluru-based firm. When Bansal left Infosys in 2015, Infosys had agreed to pay him Rs 17.38 crore in severance pay, equalling 24 months of pay.

Tags: infosys, rajiv bansal, payments, severance package
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

Slick, whose real name is Simone Thompson, sported black nipple pasties and strappy bondage lingerie during the catwalk show. (Photo: AP)
 

boAt Rockerz 430 Review: Immersive audio delivered on a budget

We spent a few days with it, listening to the melodies of various genres, watching movies and playing games.
 

When Stephen King inspired the writer in Nikhil Pradhan

Cover image of Nikhil Pradhan's book Cold Truth (Facebook Screengrab/ Nikhil Pradhan)
 

Beware couples! Fortnite could destroy your marriage

Since January 2018, out of 4,665 divorce cases in the UK, 5 per cent of them have been hunted by the game alone.
 

Watch: Skydiver jumps off plane from 13,000 ft to wish PM Modi on his 68th birthday

After the successful jump, Mahajan (35) uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook. (Photo: Facebook: Shital Mahajan)
 

Watch: Focused MS Dhoni bats in nets ahead of Asia Cup opener vs Hong Kong

(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Ola forays into New Zealand in latest overseas push

Ola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adani Capital to raise Rs 1,000 crore in growth capital in FY19

The company began operations as an NBFC in April 2017 with a focus on MSME and corporate finance.

Merger of BoB, Vijaya, Dena Bank to improve efficiency, governance: Moody's

The boards of the banks would meet separately to clear the merger. (Photo: ANI)

Vijaya, Dena, Bank of Baroda in 3-way bank merger

The combined bank capital post merger is 92 per cent CET1 (core equity capital) and it is not to save Dena Bank but to lend more, get more deposits.

SBI to sell 8 NPAs to recover dues worth over Rs 3,900 crore

The e-bidding for these accounts will take place on September 26.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham