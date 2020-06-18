86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

367,264

13,107

Recovered

194,438

6,889

Deaths

12,262

341

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Business Companies 18 Jun 2020 Oppo cancels live ph ...
Business, Companies

Oppo cancels live phone launch in India amid demands to boycott China products

REUTERS
Published Jun 18, 2020, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 10:04 am IST
To launch the phone, the company instead uploaded a 20-minute, pre-recorded video
China’s Oppo cancelled the live online launch of its flagship smartphone in India. (AFP Photo)
 China’s Oppo cancelled the live online launch of its flagship smartphone in India. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: China’s Oppo cancelled the live online launch of its flagship smartphone in India on Wednesday after a border clash between the two countries that has renewed calls from local Indian trader groups to shun Chinese products.

Soldiers from India and China fought each other with nail-studded clubs and stones on a disputed Himalayan mountain frontier this week, leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the worst clash since 1967.

 

The clashes risk souring sentiment for big Chinese investors who were eyeing the Indian market and already faced pressure as anti-China sentiment festered during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese firms such as Great Wall, SAIC and Bytedance have placed major bets on India, where investors like Alibaba also fund many startups. Chinese smartphone brands, including Oppo and Xiaomi, account for eight of every 10 smartphones sold in India.

Oppo, which has a phone-assembly plant in India, had earlier announced a “live unveiling” of its new Find X2 smartphone models would be held on Wednesday, but a YouTube link that had to go live at 4 p.m. local time was not available for viewing.

To launch the phone, the company instead uploaded a 20-minute, pre-recorded video which included a brief highlight of Oppo’s efforts to support Indian authorities in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Even before the border clashes, New Delhi in April changed its foreign investment policy for neighbouring countries, a move that upset Chinese investors as the Indian government now screens all incoming investments from there.

“The current government will play hardball. I do not think any new approvals for China proposals will happen in a hurry,” said Abhishek Saxena, co-founder of Indian law firm Phoenix Legal that advises Chinese clients.

The Confederation of All India Traders, a group representing roughly 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers, said on Wednesday its members will boycott imported Chinese goods despite the loss their businesses will suffer.

A Twitter user, Uzair Hasan Rizvi, uploaded a video that showed some people throwing a “Chinese TV” from a high-storey building in Gujarat state and then dancing on it before dismantling it. Reuters could not independently confirm when the video was created.

Hindu nationalist group Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which advocates for self reliance, urged Indian authorities to ban Chinese companies from participating in government tenders.

On Wednesday, police arrested some members of the group who protested near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi and chanted slogans such as “Made in China down down”.

...
Tags: boycott chinese products, china, oppo, online launch, smartphone, india, border clash, chinese products, boycott chinese goods
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Unionized hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo)

US jobless claims remain high, second wave of layoffs blamed

Fitch cut its outlook for India to “negative” from “stable” on Thursday. (PTI/AFP Photo)

Fitch cuts India's outlook to 'negative'

People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong. (AP Photo)

Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday slashed its growth forecast for developing Asia. (AFP Photo)

ADB slashes 2020 growth forecast for developing Asia to 0.1% from 2.2%



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

HSBC to cut around 35,000 jobs

HSBC resumes cutting around 35,000 jobs. (AFP Photo)

UK's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs

UK engine-maker Rolls-Royce says to axe 9,000 jobs. (AFP Photo)

Hindustan Petroleum delays Rs 209 billion Vizag refinery expansion

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Visakhapatnam branch. (PTI Photo)

Superspreader from Salem at JSW steel plant transmits virus to 90 in Ballari district

JSW assured the deputy commissioner of Bellary district that all employees will be thoroughly screened before joining duty

China's factory activity expands, but weak orders signal bumpy recovery

China's May factory activity expands. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham