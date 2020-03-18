Infosys to evacuate 10,000 trainees from its Mysuru campus

Bengaluru: While most Information Technology (IT) companies in Bengaluru have switched to work-from-home to cope with the COVID-19 virus, Infosys has entirely evacuated 10,000 employees from its Training Institute of Infosys campus in Mysuru.

The company has advised trainees residing at its global education centre in

Mysore to go home as soon as possible. “We are facilitating the logistics and are ensuring that training continues via Lex, our digital learning and talent transformation platform,” an official communiqué released by the company said.

The state transporter, KSRTC has made arrangements for the evacuation. Five information centres and advance booking counters have been set up on campus to ship the employees out to different destinations in South India, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, and different railway stations.

On Wednesday, 20 buses were operated out of the campus to destinations like Chennai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Coimbatore, Madurai, Mangaluru and BIAL.