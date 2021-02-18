Business Companies 18 Feb 2021 Job prospects look u ...
Business, Companies

Job prospects look up for freshers: Survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Feb 18, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2021, 7:07 am IST
Information technology, telecommunications, e-commerce and technology start-ups seem to be the leaders in terms of hiring intent
Bengaluru has the highest proportion of employers–41 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 29 per cent and Delhi 24 per cent (AFP)
 Bengaluru has the highest proportion of employers–41 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 29 per cent and Delhi 24 per cent (AFP)

CHENNAI: Job prospects of freshers have started brightening up. Around 15 per cent companies, especially those in the technology space, have indicated plans to hire freshers, which is up from 6 per cent and 9 per cent during the pandemic.

During the lock-down and unlock phases the intent to hire freshers among companies had dipped to the lows of 6 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. This, however, has improved to 15 per cent for February-April 2021. This, however, is nowhere near the prepandemic levels when 38 per cent companies had the intent to hire, finds a report by Teamlease Services. Bengaluru has the highest proportion of employers–41 per cent— who have an intent to hire, followed by Mumbai at 29 per cent and Delhi 24 per cent. The report analyses insights gathered from 815 employers, across 18 sectors and 14 cities in India.

 

Information technology, telecommunications, e-commerce and technology start-ups seem to be the leaders in terms of hiring intent. Some of the jobs which need fresh hands include business development—sales pro-fessionals, graphic designers, digital marketing associates, content writers and web developers. For these jobs, employers expect freshers to possess domain skills like spreadsheet skills, product/service marketing, data analytics, web development and mobile app development.

Hence, most popular courses freshers can take up to improve their employability are of auto-mation, software development and graphics design. “For the period February-April, 2021, freshers hiring intent has improved by 2.5 times from the
lockdown period...what stood out was the growing focus on specialised skills that employers expect from fresh job entrants,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

 

...
Tags: jobs, freshers, employers hiring freshers, intent to hire freshers


Latest From Business

The firm is st to commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology (AFP)

Amazon to make Fire TV sticks in India

In January 2021, there were 27.9 million unemployed people who were actively looking for work ( DC Image: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Nearly 12 million jobs added in January

In total, 28 memoranda Zof understanding, cumulative investment were signed between the companies and the Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (Twitter@TataCompanies)

Tata Electronics to set up component-making plant in TN

The partnership will empower Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in digitizing their operations (Twitter@Razorpay)

Mastercard partners with Razorpay to drive digital payments acceptance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Dr. Reddy’s releases Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment under brand name Redyx

Dr Reddy's launches Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in India. (AP Photo)

Tata Electronics to set up component-making plant in TN

In total, 28 memoranda Zof understanding, cumulative investment were signed between the companies and the Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (Twitter@TataCompanies)

USFDA satisfied after Dr Reddy's addresses violations and deviations at 3 sites

USFDA closes' warning letter for three sites of Dr Reddy's Laboratories. (PTI Photo)

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO

On the same day Amazon announced Jeff Bezos would step down, the company reported making a record profit in the last three months of 2020, and its quarterly revenue shot past $100 billion for the first time. (AFP)

TCS second Indian firm to cross Rs 9 lakh cr-market valuation mark

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham