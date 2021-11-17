Business Companies 17 Nov 2021 Bangalore airport, M ...
Business, Companies

Bangalore airport, Microsoft India launch hackathon to develop app for passengers

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2021, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 12:59 pm IST
Shortlisted teams will be provided Azure credits, technical resources, and mentoring sessions by Microsoft subject matter experts (SMEs)
The winning teams will be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner and runner up being awarded cash rewards of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs one lakh, respectively, it was stated.
 The winning teams will be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner and runner up being awarded cash rewards of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs one lakh, respectively, it was stated.

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)  operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), has partnered with Microsoft India for the 'BIAL Genie Hackathon' to develop an app using Microsoft Azure.

The hackathon invited professional developers, data scientists, data engineers and hackathon enthusiasts to participate in this challenge and design innovative solutions that will improve the end-to-end passenger experience at BLR Airport.

 

The hackathon which commenced on October 27 and will end on January 21, 2022, will allow developers to leverage Microsoft Azure services to improve a passenger's experience across different stages of their journey  starting from planning the journey and boarding the flight to arriving at their destination airport.

Following the hackathon, developers will showcase their solutions and shortlisted participants will submit their prototypes with all supporting documents which will be evaluated by the jury, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

 

Shortlisted teams will be provided Azure credits, technical resources, and mentoring sessions by Microsoft subject matter experts (SMEs).

The winning teams will be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner and runner up being awarded cash rewards of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs one lakh, respectively, it was stated.

...
Tags: bangalore international airport limited (bial), kempegowda international airport, microsoft india, microsoft azure
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Individual investors can invest as little as 10,000 rupees in government bonds directly through accounts with the central bank. (Representational image)

Centre opens $1tn government bond market to individual investors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Digital transactions in India jumped 19 times in last 7 yrs: PM Modi

A QR code for Paytm is pictured at a vegetable stall in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Paytm IPO: Offer price fixed at Rs 2,150 apiece

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.52 against the US dollar. (PTI Photo)

Rupee rises 16 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Policy Bazaar’s Rs. 5,625 crore IPO on Nov. 1

PB Fintech, owners of Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar, announced a Rs 5,625-crore initial public offering. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala start-up comes up with anti-virus mask ahead of schools reopening

The city-based company has further developed a surface disinfectant that remains active for 24 hours. (DC Photo)

RBI fines SBI, StanChart for rules violation

The RBI said an inspection by it found that the lender failed to credit (shadow reversal) the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transactions. (Photo: PTI/File)

IPO rush continues; Paytm, 2 other public issues to open next week

Paytm IPO is scheduled to open on November 8. (Photo: Representational)

Paytm IPO crawls towards full subscription ahead of issue close

A QR code for Paytm is pictured at a vegetable stall in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->