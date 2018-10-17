search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

RIL to buy majority stakes in Den Networks, Hathway Cable for Rs 5,230 cr

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 7:39 pm IST
Also, it will make a primary investment of Rs 2,940 crore through a preferential issue for a 51.3 per cent stake in Hathway.
Reliance Industries on Wednesday said it will buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for Rs 5,230 crore.
 Reliance Industries on Wednesday said it will buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for Rs 5,230 crore.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Wednesday said it will buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for Rs 5,230 crore.

RIL will make a "primary investment of Rs 2,045 crore through a preferential issue under SEBI regulations and secondary purchase of Rs 245 crore from the existing promoters for a 66 per cent stake in DEN", the company said in a statement.

 

Also, it will make a primary investment of Rs 2,940 crore through a preferential issue for a 51.3 per cent stake in Hathway. RIL would also make open offers to minority shareholders of GTPL Hathway Ltd, a company jointly controlled by Hathway with 37.3 per cent stake, and Hathway Bhawani Cabletel and Datacomm Limited, a subsidiary of Hathway.

Tags: reliance industries, hathway cable, sebi, datacom ltd
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 goes official in India

The ASUS Zenfone Max M1 gets a 5.45-inch 2.5D HD+ display with an 82 per cent of screen-to-body ratio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Reliance Industries Limited posts record Rs 9,516 crore profit in Q2

Reliance Industries on Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period. (Photo: PTI)

Absconding industrialist Vinay Mittal extradited from Bali

Absconding industrialist Vinay Mittal, who was wanted in bank frauds worth around Rs 40 crore, has been extradited to India from Indonesia's Bali on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Satyam scam: Sebi passes modified order with respect to 3 individuals

The details about the appeals before the Supreme Court were not mentioned in the order.

Magenta Power installs India’s first EV billing meter in association with MSEDCL

Mr Maxson Lewis, Director – Magenta Power

Adani, Total sign pact to develop LNG terminal, retail network

Total and Adani will create a joint venture to build a retail network of 1,500 service stations over the period of 10 years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham