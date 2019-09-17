Business Companies 17 Sep 2019 Over 6 cr EPFO membe ...
Business, Companies

Over 6 cr EPFO members to get 8.65 pc interest for 2018-19: Labour minister

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
At present, the EPFO is settling PF withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate.
The proposal was sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry.
 The proposal was sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry.

New Delhi: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday said over 6 crore EPFO members will get 8.65 per cent interest on their deposits for 2018-19.

The Central Board of Trustees -- the apex decision-making body of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) -- had approved 8.65 per cent interest rate for the last fiscal in February this year.

 

The proposal was sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry.

"...ahead of the festival season, over 6 crore EPFO subscribers would get 8.65 per cent interest for 2018-19," Gangwar told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

At present, the EPFO is settling PF withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate, which was approved for 2017-18.

...
Tags: epfo, interest rate, provident fund, labour minister, cbt, finance ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The auto industry has been attributing the sales downturn to several factors like high GST rates, farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints.

No slowdown in automobile sector, claims traders body CAIT

Crude oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, surged by almost 20 per cent to USD 71.95 per barrel (intra-day) on Monday after twin drone attacks on Saturday wiped out more than half of Saudi Arabia's crude supply.

Emerging economies like India more vulnerable to big oil price moves: Report

Anarock said a total of 4 lakh units in projects launched in 2013 or before are stuck or delayed across various segments, excluding NCLT projects.

Govt's fund will help complete up to 2.5 lakh housing units in 7 major cities

On Monday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 751.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 308.56 crore, provisional data showed.

Sensex crashes over 500 points; Nifty falls below 10,900



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Brad Pitt calls up astronaut at ISS, asks ‘Did you spot Indian moon lander’?

‘That's incredible to see,’ said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
 

The 45 EV Concept previews Hyundai’s self-driving electric cars of future

The 45 Concept follows Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Tata Hexa, Harrier, Tigor & more

To ease out the process of finance, Tata has tied up with multiple financial institutions to offer up to 100 percent on-road finance and EMI packages on its offerings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

ADB President Takehiko Nakao resigns

The new president will be elected in accordance with an open, transparent and merit-based procedure

TRAI seeks views on maximum duration for phone calls to ring

The deadline for statekholders comments has been fixed for September 30, 2019 and counter comments, if any, by October 07.

Allahabad Bank board approves merger with Indian Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on August 30 announced the consolidation of 10 state-run banks into four large-scale lenders.

Anil Ambani’s GCX files for bankruptcy

Anil Ambani

Amazon sees 50 per cent more sales this year

Amazon is upbeat about its furniture business. “Customers typically look to upgrade their homes in the festive season. We have added more than 60,000 products this year to offer the largest selection of furniture,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham