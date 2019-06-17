Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Companies 17 Jun 2019 UCO Bank names Yash ...
Business, Companies

UCO Bank names Yash Birla wilful defaulter, puts notice with photo

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 17, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 9:35 am IST
UCO Bank also declared directors of seven other companies as wilful defaulters, which have total outstanding of Rs 740 crore.
Chairman of Yash Birla group, Yashovardhan Birla.
 Chairman of Yash Birla group, Yashovardhan Birla.

New Delhi: Chairman of the Yash Birla group, Yashovardhan Birla was named a wilful defaulter by UCO Bank on Sunday. Birla Surya had not paid a due of Rs 67.65 crore extended by the bank. UCO Bank put out an open take note with Birla’s photo, as reported by Financial Express.

As per the notice, Birla Surya was authorised a credit limit of Rs 100 crore of fund-based offices for the reason of manufacturing of multi-crystalline solar based photovoltaic cells from UCO Bank’s  corporate branch in Mumbai. The current outstanding is Rs 67.65 crore, in expansion to unapplied interest from the date of the account turning into a non-performing asset (NPA).

 

“Due to non-repayment of dues to the bank, the account was declared NPA on June 3, 2013. The borrower has not repaid the dues owed to the bank despite several notices,” the bank said in the notice, adding, “The borrower company and its directors, promoters, guarantors were declared as wilful defaulters by the bank and their name reported to the credit information companies for public information.”

Kolkata-based UCO Bank also declared directors of seven other companies as wilful defaulters, which have total outstanding of Rs 740 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 1 July, 2015 had said that no additional facilities should be given to listed wilful defaulters by banks or any other financial institution.

As published by the RBI or credit information companies, in such case, companies (including their entrepreneurs or promoters) where banks have recognised siphoning or diversion of funds, distortion, falsification of accounts and false transactions ought to be suspended from institutional finance.

...
Tags: uco bank, yash birla group, yashovardhan birla, birla surya, wilful defaulter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 50.20 points, or 0.42 per cent, down at 11,773.10.

Sensex drops over 150 points; Nifty below 11,800

ADB will provide Rs 1,650 crore, out of which 80 per cent will be grant-in-aid and the state will have to repay 20 per cent loan in due course of time.

ADB approves Rs 1,650 cr infrastructure projects in Tripura

Oil prices have climbed 3.4 per cent since Thursday’s attacks.

Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off

Besides fears over an escalation of trade war, the movement of the rupee against the dollar and the direction of foreign fund flows will also set the course for the key indices.

Market likely to see correction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aparhskati Khurana would like to be in same-sex relationship with Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor and Aparhskati Khurana.
 

Mumbai Police congratulates Team India using signals; warns people of traffic rules

The police's apt reaction came soon after Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest Indian captain was not out

Sunday's incident, however, saw Kohli's standing among opposition fans at the World Cup rise again.(Photo: AFP)
 

Next-gen Honda City spied

The 2020 Honda City will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.
 

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

Before India took on its arch-rivals, people from across the border have already started bombarding each other with advertisements to show their domination. The latest to enter the trolling group is the famous condom brand Durex India. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Large-screen TV sales soar up to 100 pc as World Cup fever grips fans

Samsung India Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Rajeev Bhutani said that as India progresses ahead in the competition, sales would increase. (Representational Image)

Start-ups entering listed space via reverse merger

These lenders are following the path of a lending unicorn-Capital First, which adopted a similar strategy.

Govt likely to provide Rs 30,000 crore to PSU banks in Budget 2019

The first budget of Modi 2.0 government is scheduled to be presented on July 5 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the backdrop of India's economy hitting 5-year low growth of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19. (Photo: File)

PNB to sell NPAs worth over Rs 1,000 cr, six accounts put on block

The sale process is to be handled by the Stressed Assets Targeted Resolution Action (SASTRA) Division of Punjab National Bank.

WeWork weighs $1.9 bn deal to take India unit

WeWork India is a brand franchisee controlled by Buildcon, owned by Jitu Virwani of Embassy Group and his son Karan Virwani.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham