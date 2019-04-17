LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business Companies 17 Apr 2019 Jet Airways finds no ...
Business, Companies

Jet Airways finds no solace, lenders undecided on funding

FC INVESTIGATIVE BUREAU
Published Apr 17, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Sources said Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid for acquiring stake in the cash-strapped airline.
Naresh Goyal (Photo: AFP)
 Naresh Goyal (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai/New Delhi: The cash-strapped Jet Airways has struggled to stay afloat on Tuesday as it awaited badly needed "emergency liquidity support" from the SBI-led consortium of lenders.

The airline flew just five planes on Tuesday and the management made desperate attempts to garner emergency funds worth Rs 400 crore but the lenders remained undecided on extending the lifeline.

 

The over three-hour meeting of the airline's board in Mumbai remained inconclusive, but officials of banks and the government maintained that efforts are on to revive the carrier.

In a stock exchange filing, Jet Airways said, "The company's leadership, in consultation with its board of directors, is engaged with lenders in connection with the said emergency funding request... The company is also in constant engagement with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation in this regard."

The filing was made in response to a clarification sought by the exchange regarding reports that the airline was likely to temporarily shut down its operations.

Sources said Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid for acquiring stake in the cash-strapped airline.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu asked the ministry's Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to conduct a review of matters related to the ill-fated airline and take necessary measures to ensure passenger rights and safety.

Besides asking the secretary to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety, Prabhu has called for working with all stakeholders for their well being, just before the airline's board meeting held in Mumbai.

Separately, the civil aviation ministry would convene meetings of representatives of airlines and airports on April 18 to discuss capacity expansion, rising airfares and other issues.

Representatives of various lenders to Jet Airways are also understood to have discussed issues related to Jet Airways with Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

Jet Airways management is reportedly awaiting clarity on receiving fresh funds from the lenders to decide on continuing g the operations.

A senior government official said that funding for Jet Airways from lenders is likely to come through.

DGCA monitoring fares

With aviation capacity down due to the ongoing Jet Airways crisis, DGCA sources said the aviation regulator is monitoring air fares---to prevent over-charging by other airlines---and that a few airlines had removed "higher fare buckets."

DGCA sources on Tuesday said, "DGCA monitors domestic airfares on daily basis, particularly on high density routes and the routes where alternate mode of transport is not available or is difficult. Based on the monitoring process, DGCA engages with airlines when the spurt in airfares is observed at any sector for appropriate action. Today again, DGCA had a meeting with airline representatives on the issue.”

The sources added: "Airlines representative also intimated DGCA that they have removed the few higher buckets from sale and are offering tickets to passengers in lower fare buckets.”

...
Tags: jet airways, sbi, naresh goyal, aviation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

While in theory, as ULIPs have a five-year lock-in, terminating the policy early affects returns adversely.

Never surrender your Ulip policy within five years

The company’s board also approved a share buyback of 3.23 crore shares at Rs 325 apiece, aggregating Rs 10,500 crore. This would be its third buyback programme as it had undertaken Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 11,000 crore buyback offers in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Wipro net up 38 per cent: says system was attacked

Normally for loan against shares (LAS) there are limits along with Sebi and stock exchange disclosure requirements.

Investors want roles of all players in toxic debt probed

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened lower at 69.55 and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.69. It finally ended at 69.60 per dollar, down by 18 paise against its previous close.

Rupee slips for 3rd day down 18 paise to 69.60 against dollar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sophie Choudry's hot bikini pictures from Maldives vacay will drop your jaw; see here

Sophie Choudhry. (Photo: Instagram)
 

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro May 14 launch date leaked

The OnePlus 7 once launched will come with a refreshed design.
 

Sonam Kapoor reveals big secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan; read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amitabh Bachchan gets latest Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz dealer Auto Hangar published the photo on its Facebook handle. (Photo:Facebook | Auto Hangar)
 

YouTube mistakenly links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks

The fire, which at one point threatened the entire edifice, was extinguished Tuesday around 15 hours after it first broke out. (Photo:AP)
 

OMG! Varun Dhawan wants 'underwear' as symbol of his political party; watch video

Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Nestle India plans to seek shareholders' nod every 5 yrs on royalty to parent firm

Wipro net up 38 per cent: says system was attacked

The company’s board also approved a share buyback of 3.23 crore shares at Rs 325 apiece, aggregating Rs 10,500 crore. This would be its third buyback programme as it had undertaken Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 11,000 crore buyback offers in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Amid reports of Jet Airways temporary shut down, Goyal out from bidding

SBI Capital Markets has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders to the debt-ridden private carrier. (Photo: ANI)

JSPL produces 1.51 million tonnes steel in Q4; sales at 1.45 million tonnes

JSPL has significant presence in core infrastructure sectors including steel, power, mining and infrastructure.

Naresh Goyal opts out from bidding for ailing Jet Airways

On April 12, sources said that Goyal had also put in bid for the carrier. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham