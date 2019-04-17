LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business Companies 17 Apr 2019 Jet Airways faces im ...
Business, Companies

Jet Airways faces imminent shutdown without emergency funds: sources

REUTERS
Published Apr 17, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 9:52 am IST
Bankers and an Indian govt official said lenders are trying to line up funds to keep aloft the once-dominant Indian airline.
Jet has been forced to ground dozens more over unpaid dues. (Photo: ANI)
 Jet has been forced to ground dozens more over unpaid dues. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Jet Airways Ltd will be forced to shut down as soon as on Wednesday if it does not get emergency funding from its lenders, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Bankers and an Indian government official said lenders are trying to line up funds to keep aloft the once-dominant Indian airline, whose shares earlier on Tuesday slumped to their lowest levels since August 2015.

 

Another source said Jet’s board had authorized its chief executive Vinay Dube to go back to its main lender State Bank of India (SBI) one last time to plead for emergency funds.

“If we don’t get funds today, the airline will have to shut down immediately,” a senior company source told Reuters.

Jet, which did not respond to requests for comment, saw its shares fall by as much as 18.5 per cent on Tuesday after Indian media reported that Jet’s management had advised the airline’s board to temporarily suspend the company’s operations.

In a regulatory filing late on Tuesday, Jet said: “In view of the critical liquidity position of the company, its operations have been severely impacted.” The carrier said it was awaiting “emergency liquidity support” from its lenders.

Dube, in a letter to employees late on Tuesday that was seen by Reuters, said Jet has stressed to its lenders the need for urgent funding, critical to the continuation of its operations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian business channel BTVI said Jet’s board had authorized Dube to seek a minimum of 4 billion rupees (USD 58 million) in interim funding, and had advised him to ground the airline if no funds materialized.

Separately, ET Now reported that the Export–Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) had recalled all loans to Jet and was seeking to repossess all the planes it funded.

EXIM did not respond to a request for comment.

Jet, which has around USD 1.2 billion in bank debt, has been teetering for weeks after failing to receive a stop-gap loan of about USD 217 million as part of a rescue deal in late March.

Jet, which also owes lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies, has been haemorrhaging planes in recent weeks as its lessors have scrambled to de-register and take back aircraft even as Jet’s lenders have sought expressions of interest from investors interested in turning it around.

BANKS SCRAMBLING

Jet’s creditors, led by SBI, want a new investor to acquire a stake of up to 75 percent and initial expressions of interest were submitted last week.

“Lenders are committed to a revival plan for Jet Airways,” Punjab National Bank’s Managing Director Sunil Mehta said. “SBI is working on the emergency funding, everything is under discussion, nothing is finalised.”

Mehta’s comments come after Jet informed all employees in a letter on Monday it was extending a suspension of international flights until Thursday due to a lack of funds.

 

Slideshow 

 

CNBC-TV18 said Jet’s lenders were likely to invite binding bids from four shortlisted suitors.

These include private equity firms TPG Capital and Indigo Partners, Indian sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and the UAE’s Etihad Airways, which already owns a minority stake in Jet, it said.

Separately, an Indian government official said funding was likely to come through and that the banks were not looking to take Jet to bankruptcy court.

India’s aviation secretary told media late on Tuesday that Jet had only five aircraft flying on the day and that 90 percent of its slots stood vacant.

A year ago Jet had more than 120 planes operating, but the full-service airline has been hit by competition from low-cost carriers such as IndiGo and SpiceJet, along with high oil prices, fuel taxes and a weak rupee.

India’s civil aviation regulator disclosed on Tuesday that lessors have sought to de-register another seven Jet aircraft.

Once de-registered, lessors are free to take a plane out of the country and lease it to other airlines. More than two dozen Jet-operated planes have been de-registered this month, and Jet has been forced to ground dozens more over unpaid dues.

As of 1415 GMT on Tuesday, Jet listed on its website roughly three dozen flights that it plans to operate on Wednesday.

Jet shares closed 8.1 per cent lower at 240.50 rupees.

...
Tags: jet airways, funds, lendors, sbi, banks, debts
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The China recall affects more than two dozen different BMW models built between 2000 and 2018.

BMW to recall 360,000 China cars over Takata airbags

Aramco and Reliance were not available for comment outside business hours.

Aramco in talks for 25 pc of Reliance's refining, petrochemical units: report

GR and AGR (turnover from sale of telecom services) of the telecom service sector declined by 3.43 per cent to Rs 58,991 crore and 6.44 per cent to Rs 36,054 crore.

Telcos' revenue may grow 7 pc, network capex capped at Rs 90,000 cr in FY20

Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity had said Wipro's systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients.

Breach of employee accounts will not have any effect on Wipro's financials: COO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Whoa! Samsung’s Galaxy S10 just killed Huawei’s P30 Pro on DxOMark

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’s rear and selfie cameras score first place in DxOmark ranking, the first smartphone to hit 100 bar in video.
 

9-year-old Indian girl wins USD 1 million jackpot in Dubai

She is the 140th Indian national to win a million dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. (Representational Image)
 

Twitter suspends 100k accounts for creating new ones after suspension

100,000 Twitter accounts were suspended for creating new accounts after a suspension during January-March period.
 

Sophie Choudry's hot bikini pictures from Maldives vacay will drop your jaw; see here

Sophie Choudhry. (Photo: Instagram)
 

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro May 14 launch date leaked

The OnePlus 7 once launched will come with a refreshed design.
 

Sonam Kapoor reveals big secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan; read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

BMW to recall 360,000 China cars over Takata airbags

The China recall affects more than two dozen different BMW models built between 2000 and 2018.

Aramco in talks for 25 pc of Reliance's refining, petrochemical units: report

Aramco and Reliance were not available for comment outside business hours.

Breach of employee accounts will not have any effect on Wipro's financials: COO

Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity had said Wipro's systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients.

Banks have to mark IL&FS accounts as NPAs after default: RBI to NCLAT

RBI has moved the NCLAT seeking modification of its order that restrained banks from declaring accounts of IL&FS and its group companies as NPAs.

Lenders to Jet working on revival, no final decision yet: PNB MD

PNB is part of a consortium of 26 lenders, led by SBI, which have exposure to Jet Airways' debt of over Rs 8,000 cr.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham