Business, Companies

Indian-American Neal Mohan to be new CEO of YouTube after Wojcicki steps down

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2023, 7:46 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2023, 6:41 pm IST
Neal Mohan is currently the Chief Product Officer of YouTube. Before joining YouTube, Mohan was the Senior Vice President (SVP), Display and Video Ads at Google. — ANI
 Neal Mohan is currently the Chief Product Officer of YouTube. Before joining YouTube, Mohan was the Senior Vice President (SVP), Display and Video Ads at Google. — ANI

California [US]: An Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the next Chief Executive Officer of YouTube after Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation citing "personal projects."

Taking to Twitter, YouTube Creators informed about Wojcicki's resignation and thanked her for contributing to the online video-sharing platform.
Neal Mohan is currently the Chief Product Officer of YouTube. Before joining YouTube, Mohan was the Senior Vice President (SVP), Display and Video Ads at Google.

The YouTube Creators also shared Wojcicki's message which stated, "Earlier today I sent an email to employees announcing that I'd be stepping back from my role as the head of YouTube to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."

"It has been the honour of my career to have a front-row seat to the incredible YouTube community you have built. Your stories of perseverance, creativity, and inspiration were a daily source of motivation and inspired me to be an advocate and steward for this community you all created. It was a constant highlight of my job to sit down with you, hear how you were using the platform, and listen to feedback. Sometimes what you said was tough and candid, but it was important for me and the wider YouTube team to listen and do better. Today, the YouTube community is incredibly strong. You're building businesses and following your dreams," the letter further read.

In the letter, Wojcicki announced that Neal Mohan will be the successor. She further stated that Mohan is an excellent leader who understands this community and its needs better than anyone.

Wojcicki planned to stay around the office for a period of time to help Neal with the transition and will serve as an advisor to Google and Alphabet.

Wojcicki concluded her letter by thanking people and stated, "Finally, thank you for everything over the years. Thank you for welcoming me into your studios, your homes and your lives. Thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible stories you're sharing with the world."

...
Tags: google, alphabet inc, indian-american neal mohan, new ceo of youtube, susan wojcicki resigns to youtube, youtube creators


