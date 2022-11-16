Jockey to invest Rs 290 crore in Telangana

Jockey is one of the major textile and garment manufacturing companies that have joined Kitex, Welspun, Ganesha Ecosphere, Youngone, Gokaldas Images, Whitegold Spintex, Divya Textiles, and others in investing in Telangana. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: In yet another significant investment in the textile and garment manufacturing sector in Telangana, Page Industries, makers of the Jockey brand of innerwear, has decided to set up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu with an investment of Rs 290 crore to manufacture one crore garments and create 7,000 jobs.

Page Industries will lease the ‘Plug and Play’ facility in Ibrahimpatnam, which is being built by Whitegold Spintex Park in a 1.50 lakh sq. ft space. It is expected to employ 3,000 locals. Page Industries will build and develop a second facility in Mulugu, Siddipet district, on a 25-acre land parcel, employing 4,000 locals. Both the facilities will manufacture garments which include sportswear and athleisure wear.

On Tuesday, a top management team from the company led by V. Ganesh, managing director, met with industries minister K.T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

“Delighted to share that popular innerwear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu, producing 1crore garments

creating 7000 jobs in the State. Hearty welcome and best wishes to the company as it embraces Telangana," Rama Rao tweeted.

The minister welcomed Page Industries to Telangana and assured them of the state government's full cooperation. The meeting was attended by principal secretary (industries) Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC VC and MD E.V.Narsimha Reddy, and director (textiles) Mihir Parekh. Telangana has already attracted investments from major textile and garment manufacturing companies, including Kitex, Welspun, Ganesha Ecosphere, Youngone, Gokaldas Images, Whitegold Spintex, Divya Textiles and others.