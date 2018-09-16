search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

Govt planning strategic sale of 4 Air India subsidiaries soon

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Besides, plans are on the anvil for selling the headquarter building of Air India in the national capital.
The government plans to soon initiate the strategic sale process for at least four subsidiaries of loss-making Air India, including Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL) and Hotel Corporation of India (HCI), according to officials.
 The government plans to soon initiate the strategic sale process for at least four subsidiaries of loss-making Air India, including Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL) and Hotel Corporation of India (HCI), according to officials.

New Delhi: The government plans to soon initiate the strategic sale process for at least four subsidiaries of loss-making Air India, including Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL) and Hotel Corporation of India (HCI), according to officials.

Besides, plans are on the anvil for selling the headquarter building of Air India in the national capital as well as various other land assets and buildings of the airline in different parts of the country. The government has prepared a list of the airline's assets that could be hived off as part of the strategic sale plan for Air India and its subsidiaries, officials said.

 

According to them, the disinvestment process is likely to be initiated soon for four Air India subsidiaries -- AASL, HCI, Air India Air Transport Service Ltd (AIATSL) and Air India Engineering Service Ltd (AIESL). While AASL, under the name Alliance Air, provides regional air connectivity, HCI owns and operates two hotels in Delhi and Srinagar, among others. AIATSL provides ground handling and cargo handling services.

AIESL is mainly into maintenance, repair and overhaul of engines. Apart from the headquarters building, other assets proposed to be sold include Air India properties in Mumbai and Delhi. Officials said the government also plans to sell various art works and artefacts. In June, a ministerial panel chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley deferred the strategic sale of the government's 76 per cent stake in Air India.

Instead, it was decided that the government would look at sale of assets and subsidiaries of the national carrier to reduce the debt burden. Air India, which has been in the red for long, had a debt burden of Rs 48,000 crore at the end of March 2017. The government had originally proposed to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players.

However, the offer failed to attract any bidder when the deadline for initial bids closed on May 31. The national airline is staying afloat on a bailout package extended by the previous UPA regime in 2012 and the government is also looking at ways to infuse more funds into the carrier. For the current fiscal, the government expects to raise Rs 80,000 crore from strategic as well as minority stake sales in public sector enterprises.

So far this fiscal, the government has raised over Rs 9,220 crore by divesting stakes in state-owned companies. Last year, the government had mopped up over Rs 1.03 lakh crore from PSU disinvestment. This was aided by country's oldest gas producer ONGC's Rs 36,915 crore acquisition of government-owned fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum.

Tags: air india, stake sale, hotel corporation of india, aasl
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle has worn UK designers on just 2 out of her 22 public appearances

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives for '100 Days to Peace', an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, with Prince Harry, at Westminster Central Hall, London, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi’s 5-point ‘masala’ to kickstart economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 

Hyundai to launch two more EVs after Kona Electric in India

Hyundai is mulling over the introduction of more EVs in the country with plans to even export some of the models from here.
 

Karan, Arjun have lovely messages for Manmarziyaan's Taapsee, but she's still 'angry'

Taapsee Paanu is yet to work with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar.
 

All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant bans triathlete after discovering he could eat a lot

Bobrowski said none of the restaurant staff raised any qualms during his mammoth meal, but it was when he got to the till that he sensed trouble.
 

Apple teased by Xiaomi for over-the-top pricing of iPhones

The social media got flooded with the memes and trolls of Apple after the launch of 2018 iPhones..
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Govt to appeal against panel rejecting its USD 1.5 bn claim against Reliance

The Law Ministry has held that an international arbitration panel's ruling rejecting the government's demand for USD 1.5 billion from Reliance Industries and its partners for allegedly siphoning gas from fields of ONGC is a fit case for appeal, sources in know of the development said. (Photo: PTI)

SkyShuttle to launch shared business jet and chopper services next week

The company wants to use learnings from these routes to further expand offerings across the country going forward. (Image DC)

Cashfree launches Cashgram to make e-commerce refunds simple

The team at Cashfree

RInfra consortium submits Rs 735 cr worth bank guarantees for sea link project

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday said its consortium has submitted bank guarantees worth Rs 735 crore to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for Versova-Bandra Sea Link project.

NCLT allows Shivinder to withdraw plea against elder brother Malvinder

The NCLT on Friday allowed former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh to withdraw his petition against elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham