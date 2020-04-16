Business Companies 16 Apr 2020 Airlines must give f ...
Airlines must give full refund for flights during lockdown period

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2020, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 5:10 pm IST
Flight tickets booked during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3 must get a full refund from the airlines
 The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said the passengers must get refunds for cancelled flight. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said the passengers who had booked flight tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3 must get a full refund from the airlines without any cancellation charges if they ask for it.

Several passengers have been complaining on social media as domestic airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights due to the lockdown and instead issue credit for future travel.

 

Senior officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation and CEOs of Indian airlines companies met on Wednesday afternoon on the issue of cancellation refunds during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The US had earlier this month directed its airlines to issue refunds to passengers for ticket cancellations done amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India imposed the first phase of lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The second phase of lockdown is from April 15 to May 3. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights are suspended for this time period.

