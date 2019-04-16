LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business Companies 16 Apr 2019 Meet on Jet Airways ...
Business, Companies

Meet on Jet Airways fate today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHWIN J PUNNEN
Published Apr 16, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Jet Airways said its services on overseas routes will remain grounded until April 18.
"We were expecting some cash support at Monday's meeting...We are disappointed," said a source in the pilots' union.
 "We were expecting some cash support at Monday's meeting...We are disappointed," said a source in the pilots' union.

Mumbai: The woes of Jet Airways continues as its lenders on Monday deferred a much-anticipated decision to provide emergency funds to the cash-starved airline, even as its pilots' union appealed to the lenders and the prime minister to save the airline.

Jet Airways said its services on overseas routes will remain grounded until April 18.

 

In an internal communication, Jet Airways Chief Executive Vinay Dube said the lenders could not decide on the emergency funding and the board of the airline will meet on Tuesday to take a call on the airline’s future.

“As you are aware, we have been working with the lenders to secure interim funding for our operations. The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result we have extended cancellation of international operations until April 19.”

“The current status of our engagement with the lenders and other related matters shall be placed before the board tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, where the management will seek guidance from the board on the next steps forward,” Dube said in a mail. Currently the airline has just six-seven planes on operations.

"We were expecting some cash support at Monday's meeting...We are disappointed," said a source in the pilots' union.

...
Tags: jet airways


Latest From Business

India's focus on infrastructure will support growth in the sector, though the expansion will be hampered by land acquisition issues, according to Fitch Solutions Macro Research.

Poll promises drive financing deals for infra

Similarly, pulses and wheat witnessed some cooling in inflation at 10.63 per cent and 10.13 per cent, respectively.

Inflation spikes as veggies, fuel turn dearer

According to Saxena, the Ayushman Bharat treatment and procedure rates are 10 to 15 per cent less than CGHS rates.

Modicare ropes in just 1 per cent of private hospitals

As a result, the trade deficit widened to $176.42 billion for the entire fiscal, compared to $162 billion in 2017-18, official data showed.

Exports up 9 per cent to $331 billion in FY19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Axiata's Vodafone Idea rights issue entitlement fully subscribed

Axiata held 71.2 crore shares, and in the ongoing rights issue, it was entitled to subscribe 163 crore shares worth about Rs 2,000 crore.

SpiceJet shares 8.6 pc after announcement of new international destinations

In a release on Monday, the SpiceJet said it will be the first Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu sectors. (Photo: PTI)

TCS shares jump nearly 5 pc after Q4 results; m-cap rises by Rs 36,136 cr

TCS reported a net profit of Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

YouTube info panels to display news publisher's govt funding

In March, YouTube had announced that it will start showing 'information panels' -- flagging misinformation and offering correct insights -- for news-related videos on its platform as part of its efforts to curb spread of fake news.

Govt to extend deadline for submission of bids for sale of AI's ground handling arm

Government has decided to extend the deadline for submission of EoI for AIATSL till May 16. (Photo: Air India | twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham