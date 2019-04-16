Meet on Jet Airways fate today

"We were expecting some cash support at Monday's meeting...We are disappointed," said a source in the pilots' union.

Mumbai: The woes of Jet Airways continues as its lenders on Monday deferred a much-anticipated decision to provide emergency funds to the cash-starved airline, even as its pilots' union appealed to the lenders and the prime minister to save the airline.

Jet Airways said its services on overseas routes will remain grounded until April 18.

In an internal communication, Jet Airways Chief Executive Vinay Dube said the lenders could not decide on the emergency funding and the board of the airline will meet on Tuesday to take a call on the airline’s future.

“As you are aware, we have been working with the lenders to secure interim funding for our operations. The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result we have extended cancellation of international operations until April 19.”

“The current status of our engagement with the lenders and other related matters shall be placed before the board tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, where the management will seek guidance from the board on the next steps forward,” Dube said in a mail. Currently the airline has just six-seven planes on operations.

