  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Companies 16 Mar 2023 Apple supplier Foxco ...
Business, Companies

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India

REUTERS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 16, 2023, 9:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2023, 10:17 pm IST
One source said Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in the southern Indian state of Telangana.(Photo: PTI)
 One source said Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in the southern Indian state of Telangana.(Photo: PTI)

TAIPEI: Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn has won an order to make AirPods for Apple Inc and plans to build a factory in the Indian state of Telangana to produce the wireless earphones, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal will see Foxc-onn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and assembler of around 70 per cent of all iPhones, become an AirPod supplier for the first time and underlines efforts by the key Apple supplier to further diversify production away from China. AirPods are currently made by a range of Chinese suppliers.

One source said Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in Telangana.

The decision to set up production in India was requested by Apple, according to the source.

A second person with direct knowledge of the matter, who also declined to be identified as the matter was not yet public, said the Foxconn subsidiary will make AirPods in India without providing further details.

Foxconn vies with Taiwanese rivals such as Wist-ron Corp and Pegatron Corp to win more orders from Apple, the world’s most valuable company.

A subsidiary, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, plans to start construction of a manufacturing facility in Telangana in the second half of this year and begin production by the end of 2024 at the earliest, the person said.

The government of Telangana had announced Foxconn’s intent to set up a manufacturing plant in the state on March 2, a day after a meeting between Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Fox-conn chairman Young Liu earlier in the day.

The deal, according to the state government, has the potential to generate employment for over one lakh people over 10 years.

Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
Analysts have previously said Apple has asked suppliers including Foxc-onn to make AirPods in India, but details such as the size of investment, timeline and which suppliers have manufacturing plans in India have not been disclosed.

...
Tags: foxconn, taiwan-based foxconn mobiles manufacturing company, airpods
Location: Taiwan, Taipei, Taipei


Related Stories

Foxconn chairman writes to CM, confirms plant in Telangana
BRS scrambles to save face after Foxconn denies signing investment agreement
Search on for land parcels for Foxconn manufacturing unit

Latest From Business

The project comprises 1,137 identical 4 BHK apartments, each of 3,950 square feet. (Photo: PTI)

DLF sells all 1,137 luxury flats worth Rs 8,000 crore in 3 days

Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor.

Rajesh quits as TCS CEO, Krithivasan is new boss

Interceptor 650 will now be available in two new blacked-out variants - Black Ray & Barcelona Blue. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Royal Enfield launches updated Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy(right), Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy(second from right) and Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar release the Socio Economic Survey 2022-23 (Photo by arrangement)

Andhra Pradesh logs GSDP growth at 16.22% in 2022-23



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Reliance brings back Campa Cola of the 70s; to be rolled out in AP, TS first

Campa-Cola was a popular soft drink brand in the 1970s and 1980s but fizzed out with the entry of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. (Photo: Twitter)

MK Agrotech acquires risco oil brand

Karnataka-based MK Agrotech, which sells edible oil under Sunpure brand, said that its has acquired Riso, an edible oil brand ––(Representational Image/Facebook)

Alphabet shares dive after Google AI chatbot Bard flubs answer in ad

In this photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CtrlS to build India’s largest datacenter parks

CtrlS says the 2 million sq ft Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Hyderabad is ready for construction. (Image: CtrlS)

LIC’s exposure to Adani Group is less than 1%

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday clarified that its exposure to the Adani group of companies amounts to less than one per cent of its total funds that it manages. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->