Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,354 cr to govt in AGR dues

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
Department of Telecom raised total demand of around Rs 53,000 core for AGR liability of Vodafone Idea
Representative Image (PTI)
 Representative Image (PTI)

New Delhi: Loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea on monday said it has made an additional payment of Rs 3,354 crore towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecom (DoT), thereby completing payment of principal amount calculated on self-assessment basis.

With this fresh payment, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has paid Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues.

 

“The company has today paid a further amount of Rs 3,354 crore to the Department of Telecom , being the balance part of the principal amount towards AGR liability. Thus, the company has paid the full principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues,” VIL said in a BSE filing.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has raised total demand of around Rs 53,000 core for AGR liability of VIL which included interest, penalty and interest on delay in payment of the amount.

VIL said it had filed its self assessment of the AGR liabilities with the Department of Telecom on March 6, 2020, in which AGR liability principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore was determined for the period from financial year 2006-07 to FY 2018-19.

The company had earlier paid Rs 2,500 crore on February 17, 2020, and Rs 1,000 crore on February 20 towards AGR liabilities.

