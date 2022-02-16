Business Companies 16 Feb 2022 Vistara gradually re ...
Vistara gradually restoring certain services to pre-Covid levels

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
The airline also plans to improve its inflight entertainment offerings across its domestic and international network
Vistara has gradually been resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the pandemic. (Photo: PTI/File)
Mumbai: Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday said it is gradually resuming certain services that were suspended temporarily due to the pandemic.

The airline also plans to improve its inflight entertainment offerings across its domestic and international network by introducing a wider variety of content, Vistara said in a statement.

 

Since the start of the pandemic, Vistara had taken various measures including altering several processes, truncating many inflight services, intensifying sanitisation efforts, among others, to maintain safety and hygiene standards, it said.

The airline has gradually been resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the pandemic, it said adding that on the domestic network, the choice of non-vegetarian meals in economy class on all eligible flights is also made available from January 1 this year.

The airline said it has also resumed serving tea and coffee on select routes and will progressively restart this service on all flights of 90 minutes duration and above.

 

Vistara also re-introduced menu cards in business class, starting February 15, and will increase the choice of meals for its premium economy and business-class customers soon, it said.

Also, hot beverages services including a range of teas and freshly brewed coffee have also resumed on the international routes, and from February 1, the airline has enhanced the choice of alcoholic beverages in all three cabin classes.

On short to medium haul routes, menu cards are back in the business class and the airline has already made the full bar available to all customers, the airline said, adding, Vistara will be resuming these on the long-haul routes along with increasing the meal options for customers.

 

"While we are restoring our services progressively and systematically, we will also be introducing new enhancements at various customer touchpoints, said Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

Tags: vistara, vistara airlines
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


