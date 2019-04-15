LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business Companies 15 Apr 2019 Jet Airways narrowly ...
Business, Companies

Jet Airways narrowly misses air pocket

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Airline, lenders meet today, pilots hold back strike at the last minute.
the Guild, which has around 1,100 pilots as its members, decided to stop flying from April 15 in protest but postponed it.
 the Guild, which has around 1,100 pilots as its members, decided to stop flying from April 15 in protest but postponed it.

Mumbai: Jet Airways pilots body, the National Aviator’s Guild (NAG), on Sunday deferred its “no flying” call to a later date, particularly when the management is scheduled to meet the lenders on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Guild, which has around 1,100 pilots as its members, decided to stop flying from April 15 in protest against non-payment of salaries since March.

 

“It is come to our notice that there is a critical meeting planned tomorrow (Monday) morning with the airline management and SBI.

“In light of the meeting, the members have requested, through their team leaders, that the call of ‘No Pay No Work’ be deferred to give the airline a chance of survival. Accordingly, as requested, the Committee would like to inform all that the decision stands deferred for the time being,” the Guild committee said in a late Sunday evening communication to its members.

All pilots are still requested, however, to be present at Siroya Centre at 9.30 am on Monday in their uniforms, it said.

Siroya Centre is Jet Airways headquarters in Andheri suburb in Mumbai.

According to NAG, it has also called upon other departments to join the gathering at the headquarters as a show of unity. An Open House will be called shortly as per the availability of the venue and the committee members, the communication added.

The pilots, along with engineers and senior management, have not received salaries since January. The debt-ridden carrier has also not paid the March salary to employees of other categories as well.

“As on today (Sunday), we have not been paid for nearly three-and-a-half months and we do not know when we will be paid. So we have decided to go ahead with our call of no-flying from April 15. All 1,100 pilots of NAG will stop flying from 10 am on Monday,” a Guild source said earlier in the day.

The NAG, which claims representation of around 1,100 pilots of the total 1,600 with the full service carrier, had in late March called for no-flying from April 1 over non-payment of salaries. However, on March 31, it deferred the agitation to April 15, saying it wanted to give more time to the new management.

...
Tags: jet airways


Latest From Business

In investment, the time you remain invested is as important as the rate of return you earn.

Money talk: Do you believe in retirement myths?

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (Isma), on its part, is of the view that the hike in MSP was mainly aimed at addressing the issue of mounting cane arrears.

Wholesale sugar prices seen increasing to Rs 34/kg this year

According to analysts, the Nifty-50 is consolidating around 11600-11700 levels and a weak trend is emerging for the short-term.

Earnings and elections to drive market this week

It has already begun repairing and re-packaging products in every store that have been damaged in transit, as well as allowing customers to return products—including furniture —for resale or donation to charities.

Ikea to rent and recycle furniture worldwide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli leaves Raina behind to become highest-scoring Indian batsman in T20

The 30-year-old surpassed Raina's record in the ninth over of the RCB innings. Kohli now has 8175 runs from 245 T20 innings at an average of 41.22 with four centuries and 59 half-centuries. (Photo: PTI)
 

AB De Villiers reveals why he chose to retire

His comments came soon after he played a knock of 59 not out to take his team over the line by eight wickets in their match against Kings XI Punjab at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Bank of Baroda to hire consultancy firm to evaluate board performance

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) is likely to complete the process of merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with it in two years, said a senior official of BoB.

Ikea to rent and recycle furniture worldwide

It has already begun repairing and re-packaging products in every store that have been damaged in transit, as well as allowing customers to return products—including furniture —for resale or donation to charities.

Reliance Jio crosses 300 mn customers mark

In its television commercials during the ongoing IPL season, Jio is shown 'Celebrating 300 million users.' (Photo: AFP)

344 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 3.16 lakh cr

Dr Reddy's acquires a portfolio of 42 abbreviated new drug applications in US

The value of total addressable market for these products in the US is around USD 645 million for the calendar year ending in December 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham