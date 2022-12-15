Bosch Global Software Technologies smart new campus inaugurated in Hyderabad

Minister K.T. Rama Rao poses with Soumitra Bhattacharya President and MD, Bosch Limited(left), Dattatri S. CEO & MD Bosch Global Software Technologies (second left) and Kiran Sundara Raman Vice President and Center Head Bosch Global Software Technologies (right) during the inauguration of the Bosch office at Salarpuria Knowledge Park, Raidurgam on Wednesday. (Photo:R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a new smart campus of Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) at Raidurgam aimed at strengthening the company's software-centric product innovations.

Inaugurating the BGSW’s new campus, the minister said it was a testimony to the engineering talent and innovation focus in Telangana. "The state government’s focus on providing world class infrastructure to technology companies has helped attract various companies in the state, boosting employment and propelling Hyderabad as the ideal tech city in the country,” he remarked.

BGSW's new smart campus, which will focus on artificial intelligence, e-mobility, internet of things, safety, and other aspects, spans 1.5 lakh square feet and can accommodate 3,000 employees. Bosch has two facilities already operational in Hyderabad with about 1,500 employees. The company will consolidate the operations by moving into the new facility, and plan to build the workforce talent in automotive engineering and digital enterprise.

Rama Rao said Telangana's IT exports were Rs 57,000 crore when the state was formed in 2014, and they have now surpassed Rs 1.83 lakh crore. "Telangana created one job in every three IT jobs that were created in the country last year. While the country as a whole created 4.50 lakh IT jobs, Telangana alone created 1.50 lakh jobs," he said. Further, he stated that while multinational corporations make conservative recruitment plans, they end up recruiting more people due to Telangana's favourable business environment and availability of manpower. "Bosch is also planning to set up a Centre of Excellence together with BITS, which would foster design thinking. The state government is in advanced discussions with the company in this regard,” Rama Rao announced.

The government has devised plans to set up Mobility Valley in the state, which will include multiple stakeholders such as EV manufacturers, battery makers, recyclers, and others in the ecosystem. It will have designated zones for engineering, battery testing, manufacturing, innovation, and talent, he said.

"As part of the state government's efforts to give a push to electric vehicles, Hyderabad will host its first ever Formula E race in the second week of February 2023. The state also drew up plans to host EV Week and EV Summit in Hyderabad to bring EV stakeholders together," Rama Rao added.

On Tuesday, Rama Rao had signed memorandums of understanding with two Japanese firms, Daifuku Company Ltd and Nicomac Taikisha Cleanrooms Private Ltd, which announced a total investment of Rs 576 crore in Telangana.

Rama Rao skipped the inauguration of the BRS office in Delhi on Wednesday citing "preoccupied schedule" while saying he had obtained permission from BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Moreover, he stated that he was required to attend two key investment meetings in Hyderabad with Suzuki Motor Corporation and Bosch officials and was busy with the nominations being filed by the TRS candidates for the Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) elections in Sircilla, his home constituency.

While extending his greetings to the party workers at the inauguration of the BRS office in New Delhi, Rama Rao stated that the CM is leading Telangana in a progressive path and that he had forayed into national politics in order to bring qualitative changes across the country. In addition, he said the BRS would introduce the "Telangana model" of people's welfare and development policies across the country.