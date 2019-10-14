Business Companies 14 Oct 2019 RBI raises PMC Bank ...
Business, Companies

RBI raises PMC Bank customers' withdrawal limit to Rs 40,000

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 7:55 pm IST
With this, about 77 per cent of the depositors will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, said RBI.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday increased the withdrawal limit for depositors of scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank to Rs 40,000 from Rs 25,000 per account over the next six months.

The Reserve Bank of India, after reviewing the bank's liquidity position and its ability to pay its depositors, has decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 40,000, inclusive of Rs 25,000 allowed earlier, the central banks said in a statement.

With the above relaxation, about 77 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, it said.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india, punjab and maharashtra cooperative bank, pmc bank
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


