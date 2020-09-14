174th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,850,887

95,529

Recovered

3,779,927

73,057

Deaths

79,784

1,168

Maharashtra106030874006129531 Andhra Pradesh5671234671394912 Tamil Nadu5027594473668381 Karnataka4594453529587265 Uttar Pradesh3120362394854429 Delhi2183041836984744 West Bengal2027081751393945 Telangana158513127007974 Bihar158389143053822 Odisha155005118642690 Assam141763113134469 Gujarat113662941103211 Kerala10827977699440 Rajasthan102408845181236 Haryana9374172587975 Madhya Pradesh88247659981762 Punjab79679575362356 Chhatisgarh6399131931555 Jharkhand6147446583555 Jammu and Kashmir5409635737878 Uttarakhand3197321040414 Goa2459219129290 Puducherry1983314570385 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9555609976 Chandigarh7991517090 Manipur7875619146 Arunachal Pradesh6121437910 Nagaland508338838 Meghalaya3724207526 Sikkim2086150516 Mizoram14288300
Business Companies 14 Sep 2020 TCS second Indian fi ...
Business, Companies

TCS second Indian firm to cross Rs 9 lakh cr-market valuation mark

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
The company's market valuation went past Rs 9 lakh crore in early trade helped by a rally in its share price
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian firm to attain a market valuation of over Rs 9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited.

The company's market valuation went past Rs 9 lakh crore in early trade helped by a rally in its share price.

 

The stock of the software services firm gained 2.91 per cent to Rs 2,442.80 -- its record high — on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 2.76 per cent to a lifetime high of Rs 2,439.80.

Helped by the surge in its share price, the company's market valuation rose to Rs 9,14,606.25 crore on the BSE in early trade. It is the second most-valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited is the first Indian firm to have crossed the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

The country's most valued firm achieved this milestone in October last year. Its market valuation is currently at Rs 15,78,732.92 crore - the highest for any listed company in the country.

 

...
Tags: tata consultancy services (tcs)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The Bombay Stock Exchange. (PTI)

13 lakh new retail investors added in stock market in past one month

Reliance Retail runs more than 10,000 stores selling apparel, groceries and electronics across India. (AFP Photo)

Amazon may buy 40% stake in Reliance Retail for $20 billion

Happiest Minds Technologies and Route Mobile received huge interest from all categories of investors. (PTI Photo

Happiest Minds IPO sees strong response, subscribed over 150 times

Capex of states may have to cut by Rs 1- 3.4 lakh crore, finds ICRA. (AFP Photo)

States may cut FY21 capex by Rs 3 lakh crore, says ICRA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Bata to open franchise stores in small cities to expand semi-urban footprint

A Bata worker sanitises a showroom to make it coronavirus free. (Twitter/@BATA_India)

L&T Metro Rail to invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

While services of the Hyderabad Metro have been shut down, maintenance runs have been continuing. DC Photo: P. Surendra

No remuneration for Vodafone Idea CEO during 3-year tenure

VIL appointed Takkar as its MD and CEO following the resignation of Balesh Sharma from the post. (Photo- Twitter)

Kalyan Jewellers files prospectus for Rs 1750 crore IPO

Kalyan Jewellers main promoter T S Kalyanaraman.

Vodafone Idea rebrands as 'Vi' in fight for telecom market share

Vodafone Idea rebrands in fight for India's telecom market share. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham