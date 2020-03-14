Infosys evacuates Bengaluru office after staffer comes in contact with COVID19 case

Bengaluru: Infosys evacuated one of its satellite office buildings in Bengaluru following reports that one of its employee came in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.

The development comes after the Karnataka government advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for the time being, for about a week, to prevent the spread of the virus.

An internal communication from the office here read, "We have received information about a situation of a team member from the IIPM building, who may have been in proximity to an individual with suspected COVID-19.

"We have evacuated the IIPM building as a precautionary measure," a company official told PTI on Saturday adding that the place was being sanitised.

The Infosys management has requested its employees to stay calm as it was only to ensure that they were "cautious and better prepared."

Three of the six confirmed coronavirus patients in Karnataka are working in the IT sector.