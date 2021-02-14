Business Autos 14 Feb 2021 US car giant Tesla t ...
US car giant Tesla to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Infrastructure development at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore would take place in the state in 2021-22
A manufacturing unit to be setup in Karnataka by US firm Tesla (AFP Photo)
Bengaluru: US-based electric car giant Tesla would set up its manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Chief Minister of the state B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday. "American firm Tesla will set up the car-manufacturing unit in Karnataka," the Chief Minister said.

In 2021-22, infrastructure development at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore would take place in the state and Rs 14,788 crore would be released for the second phase of the Metro Rail work.

 

The Chief Minister said an industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru at an investment of Rs 7,725 crore creating 2.8 lakh jobs. Hailing the Union Budget presented recently as historic, Yediyurappa said it would pave the way for a USD five- trillion economy by 2025.

Tags: tesla manufacturing in india, chief minister b s yediyurappa, us-based electric car giant tesla, industrial corridor in tumakuru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


